I recently stumbled upon a post describing how our developmental ages can differ from our actual ages. Depending on the emotional security of our homes and the emotional maturity of our parents, we sometimes stop prematurely and get stuck in specific developmental stages – from ego-centric or adolescent if we haven’t ideally reached that of integrated adult. Reflecting on it, I can’t really say which stage I’m in. If the stages are just a list of traits, I can check off at least several from each.
It reminds me, actually, of Sandra Cisneros’ “Eleven,” where she speaks of being 11 and 10 and nine and so on all at once. And of how the idea of an inner child’s become common knowledge in mental health. More folks now recognize having a remnant from childhood with unmet needs and desires or even healing fantasies (see literature by psychologist Lindsay Gibson). I’m glad of it. We should acknowledge even the child within.