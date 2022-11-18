There’s a quote from Daniel Lavery that has really stuck with me: “God blessed me by making me transsexual for the same reason God made wheat but not bread and fruit but not wine, so that humanity might share in the act of creation.”

Some have also called it a ‘divine alchemy of the self’ and I, too, find the perspective beautiful; especially when living outside gender norms can get exhausting.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

