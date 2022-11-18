There’s a quote from Daniel Lavery that has really stuck with me: “God blessed me by making me transsexual for the same reason God made wheat but not bread and fruit but not wine, so that humanity might share in the act of creation.”
Some have also called it a ‘divine alchemy of the self’ and I, too, find the perspective beautiful; especially when living outside gender norms can get exhausting.
It’s easier to think: Ah, these features equal girl (or boy), so this person must be A, B, C and like X, Y, Z. It’s funny. These old models of thinking have created infinite abstractions of myself – they may be convenient for some, but none of them are real.
It takes work to genuinely know someone. It crushes me to think society still judges people by their conformity and those found lacking are othered.
But this week I’m grateful to be and know myself, even if few seldom understand.
