“Oh my god! Ken, I thought we were finished with this little phase!” In a campy scene from Gregg Araki’s “The Living End,” Ken’s wife has had enough. “It’s not the ‘70s anymore when being married to a bisexual was fashionable!” she cried. And it’s that “fashionable” line that stays with me because yeah, there are people who reduce someone’s existence to something as small as a phase or a fashion trend. How dehumanizing and belittling is that?
Just recently a colleague and I were talking about what being in the spotlight meant for gay men in the ‘90s. What a terrifying time. And now it feels like being trans/nonbinary is the so-called trend. Some folks assume it’s for attention but in my experience, living under the spotlight isn’t fun when the heat is excruciating. What pain to endure such hate, but I suppose it’s what we must endure for that essential and life-saving right to be.