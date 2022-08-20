Probably my favorite quote of all time comes from Star Trek’s Jean-Luc Picard. In the Trek film “Nemesis,” he tells his clone: “It can be the future. Buried deep within you, beneath all the years of pain and anger, there is something that has never been nurtured: the potential to make yourself a better man. And that is what it is to be human. To make yourself more than you are.”
I’ve always found this quote comforting. I haven’t always felt good enough but it’s helped me a lot to remember that I always possess the potential to change. Change can be understandably scary, but overall, I think we need it. People aren’t meant to stagnate. Life never runs out of lessons to learn, knowledge never ends and the possibilities to try new things are practically endless. Lately, I’ve been marveling at how much I’ve changed in just four years–I can’t wait to see what the next five bring!