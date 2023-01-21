Consider-ing how often people profess a love for freedom, it really surprises me when I hear people talk about wanting to restrict the way people dress or express themselves.
A lot of the time, the distinctions regarding gender – depending on your equipment, you’re expected to look and act a certain way. And the more you deviate from that, the likelier you’ll be to encounter outrage or frowning disapproval. I really don’t understand it when most people I know, both young and old, generally express some dissatisfaction with being stereotyped on the basis of sex.