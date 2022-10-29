Happy Halloween weekend! I’ve previously mentioned I like to make the most of this holiday for myself because I couldn’t enjoy it in childhood. And consequently, I now want to ensure my Halloweens going forward are always nice ones. I thought that meant I’d always feel the same excitement but oddly, “spooky” just isn’t really the vibe this year for me.
Instead, Halloween is going to be more of a Trek-o-ween for me. I’m fulfilling a long-held dream of finally having my own proper Star Trek uniform and heading to the city Starfleet Academy is based in.