So I’m a quarter of a century old today. Time slips so quickly through our fingers and as bewildering as that is, I also love to look back and measure my personal growth.
When I was younger, I used to think everything I was struggling with could be magically solved someday. Like if I go to therapy, I’ll suddenly function like a “normal” person (I didn’t know I have ADHD). Or if I get this one surgery I wanted, everything will be roses from then on out (they were not).
Happiness was something easily achieved “only if” in my mind. But life is complicated. We’re all dealt different lots and healing and coping are a lot more about recovery and work and management than a simple, quick fix. It may not be easy, but it’s nice when you look back and see you’ve definitely made progress! Perfection is overrated anyway. Here’s to growth and hopefully a lot more of it!