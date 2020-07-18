It’s surreal to think that we’re living in one of the most historic points in world history — a chapter that has left no industry unaffected.
As a journalist, I never anticipated I’d be working from the confines of my home for such a long stretch of time. Yet here I’ve been, for the most part, since St. Patrick’s Day. My friends and colleagues across the globe are experiencing much of the same thing.
It’s a strange feeling, and one I don’t always relish, but it’s wonderful to see the industry adapting in so many unique and creative ways. We’ve learned to roll with the changes to the point that now they feel far less foreign and almost comfortable, even. Which means that if you’ve ever joined me on a Zoom call, what you don’t know is that while I may look “business casual” on-screen, chances are I’m wearing the pants I slept in.