I’ve seen several posts on catalytic converters thefts. They’re stolen for the expensive metals they contain.
Last year the Yuma Police Department announced the arrest of 13 individuals suspected of stealing catalytic converters. However, most do not have serial numbers or unique markings, making it difficult for police to prove a catalytic converter is stolen.
I remembered a while back that YPD partnered with local shops to provide free catalytic converter etching that would allow for tracking if stolen. It could also deter the thief from stealing one.
I verified that the program is still going and posted it online. A person asked how this would guarantee that it wouldn’t be stolen. There is no guarantee. But it might make would-be thieves think twice if the catalytic converter is harder to sell and/or it could be tracked and potentially connected to them.
Of course, some thieves might not think and stop, but it’s worth a try! Check out the details posted on the News tab at www.yumaaz.gov.