So, it’s said that the “greatest high school football rivalry in Arizona,” according to ESPN.com, is the annual meeting between Thatcher and Safford over in the southeastern corner of the state.
Including this year’s meeting, they’ve faced off 64 times.
Here, in 2020, Yuma and Kofa played for the 60th time back on Oct. 23.
They were supposed to play again on Nov. 13. That would have marked the 61st meeting. But it was canceled for one reason or another.
However, if the unprecedented concept of playing each other twice in a single season, which was mandated by the Yuma Union High School District, because of COVID-19 concerns, carries over into 2021 and beyond, Yuma and Kofa will play each other for the 70th time in 2025, eclipsing the Thatcher-Safford rivalry, which will play for the 69th time that year.
I sure hope that never happens – YUHSD schools still playing only each other during a season – but if it does, would ESPN.com then proclaim the Criminals vs. Kings showdown the “greatest football rivalry in Arizona?”