Golf is thriving, and not just recreation-ally. The PGA Tour provided tremendous golf in the month of August.
I’m not sure if any of you caught the end of the BMW Championship Sunday – which resulted in a six-hole playoff between Patricky Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau – but it had all the dramatics.
And golf is really the one sport – maybe outside tennis – where these athletes and superstars are in your living room for four-plus hours expressing every emotion required to win several million dollars.
Whether it was the outraged – and sometimes excited – Bryson wailing shots no one else can, or Cantlay rolling in putts like he was born to do so, Sunday was arguably the best tournament this season.
I’m not quite sure there is a better sport in regards to fully absorbing the emotions of the athletes we admire. Hopefully the Tour Championship provides the same electric finish this weekend.