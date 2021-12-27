The first five years in a child’s life are critically important for development, but supporting your child can be rough if you’re in need of help and don’t know where to find it. That’s why First Things First, a statewide early childhood agency, took on the mission to create a resource guide. After a year and a half of putting it together, First Things First and the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to celebrate the official release of the 2021–2022 Yuma Region Resource Connection Guide.
Don Vickers, Vice Chair of the Yuma Regional Partnership Council for FTF, explained at the ceremony that investing in early childhood programs benefits not only children and families, but the county and state as well.
“We understand that 90% of critical brain development occurs before Kindergarten,” he said. “And the skills and abilities that employers are looking for today–focus, self discipline and collaboration–they all begin to take root in the first five years of life.
“That’s why the Yuma Regional Partnership Council had a vision to empower our families and parents, community and leaders with the Yuma Region Resource Connection Guide … [The guide] will improve communications between families and programs that serve families. It’s going to help bring awareness of resources for health and wellness, early education, help for children with special needs and much, much more.”
Francis Martinez, a program coordinator for FTF, presented on the guide’s contents. 120 pages long, the guide encompasses resources for all areas of life. The committee tasked with identifying the resources had gathered information from more than 400 programs in Yuma County.
Beyond the needs of children, the guide anticipates needs for all members in a family, from birth to old age. Broad categories include, but are not limited to: basic needs, child development, disabilities and special needs, education, career services and resources, foster and kinship, legal resources, recreation, senior and elderly, health and wellness, medical care resources and public safety and emergency resources.
Martinez noted that the guide contains a special section just for military family resources as well as a resource connection guide for the Cocopah tribe.
Additionally, the guide considers affordability. Unless stated otherwise in an entry, the programs listed are free. The guide itself is also free and can be accessed online. Martinez shared that print copies will also be available in the coming months.
Individuals who may not consider themselves the primary demographic for this guide may also be pleasantly surprised to find that some of the resources listed may still be useful. The guide, for example, includes information on behavioral health and counseling services in Yuma, crisis hotlines and resources for immigrants. Martinez explained that this is because the needs of children are best met when the needs of those around them are also met. Rudy Ortiz, Regional Director for FTF in Yuma, affirmed this perspective in his concluding remarks.
“At the end of the day, our community thrives when we put children first,” Ortiz said. “How we put children first is by supporting those parents that take care of them everyday. It’s not the easiest job in the world–I should know with my 5-year-old and my twins that are 3. We also need to support those that support our families: our educators, our professionals, our home visitors–all of those that are in the service of service.
… What [our goal] equals is a quality of life that we all strive for in Yuma County. Together, we say thank you so much.”
Looking ahead to the coming years, Martinez said that FTF hopes the next edition of the guide will include more additions and that the community will use it as much as it can.
To learn more about FTF and the Yuma Region Resource Connection Guide, visit https://www.firstthingsfirst.org/regions/yuma/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.