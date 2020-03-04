First Things First (FTF) – a statewide early childhood health and development agency – is seeking six volunteers to join its existing band of community members dedicated to making a difference in the lives of Yuma County’s youngest residents.
Serving children from birth to age five, the FTF aims to prepare children to succeed in kindergarten and beyond by connecting families with quality educational resources, health care and family support.
FTF’s regional councils are comprised of community members from various backgrounds who work together to define priorities for funding and strengthen available services and supports in order to fulfill the organization’s mission.
Due to vacancies and soon-to-expire terms, the Yuma County regional council has the following seats available: child care provider, health services provider, parent, business person and two “at-large” seats.
In their various seats, regional council members serve 4-year terms, devoting around 10 hours per month.
“As the chair of the FTF Regional Partnership Council, I continue to witness the commitment the team has to young children and families of Yuma County,” said special education teacher Mary Beth Turner. “Together we are strong advocates for families, working collaboratively with our community partners to enhance early childhood education, strengthen families and increase access to health services that focus on prevention and early intervention. Our mission is to ensure that all children develop to their fullest potential ready to succeed in school and life.”
To volunteer, complete the application process online at firstthingsfirst.org/serve-az-community/, or contact Marie Megui at the Yuma office at (928) 343-3020 or mmegui@firstthingsfirst.org.