Dedicated to supporting families through the critical first five years of development in a child’s life, First Things First is Arizona’s early childhood agency. Per the organization, the first five years are crucial since 90% of a child’s brain growth happens before they begin kindergarten. And that’s why they’re committed to healthy development and learning.
In Yuma, FTF offers assistance through its Yuma Region Resource Connection Guide, the Birth to Five Helpline and various programs involving family activities, house visits, parent education, special needs support and more.
Looking ahead to the next four years, FTF has announced that their current funding plan is over $22 million and the Yuma Regional Partnership Council would like to gather community input and ideas for how they should prioritize their next four-year funding plan with the agency’s current programs in consideration.
‘Including local leaders, families and citizens in our strategic planning is essential and enhances our ability to best serve our families and youngest citizens,” said FTF Regional Director Rudy Ortiz. “90% of a child’s brain growth happens before they start kindergarten, and research shows that the quality of a child’s experiences in their first five years helps shape how their brain develops. Our children need your voice and perspective.”
To gather community input, FTF is holding three town halls where community members can come and share their ideas and insights. For each meeting, specific information will be provided and gathered in the subregions where each meeting will be held.
The upcoming town halls will take place at the following dates and locations:
East County
• When: Wednesday, May 11 from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
• Where: Antioquia Assembly of God Church Fellowship Hall, 10409 Helen Street, Wellton, AZ 85356
South County
• When: Monday, May 16 from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
•Where: San Luis Medical Mall, 151 S. Oak Ave., San Luis, AZ 85366
Central County
• When: Tuesday, May 24 from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
•Where: Yuma Police Department, 1500 S.h 1st Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364
To RSVP, contact Marie Megui at mmegui@firstthingsfirst.org or 928-343-3020.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.