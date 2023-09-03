Fish stocking to continue at local ponds
Jesus Diaz tries his luck on the Colorado River, fishing from the bank at Centennial Beach inside West Wetlands Park in this 2020 file photo.

 FILE PHOTO BY RANDY HOEFT/YUMA SUN

Yuma anglers can continue to fish in local ponds after the City Council approved an agreement with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, extending the Community Fishing Program with the city for another year.

The agreement provides for fish restocking at the ponds located at West Wetlands Park and Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

