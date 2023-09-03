Fish stocking to continue at local ponds

Yuma anglers can continue to fish in local ponds after the City Council approved an agreement with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, extending the Community Fishing Program with the city for another year.
The agreement provides for fish restocking at the ponds located at West Wetlands Park and Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.
The AGFD will stock each pond with rainbow trout from contract vendors four times from November to March and catfish two times from March to June and two times from mid-September to October.
Fish stocking will not take place from June through mid-September due to the heat.
The AGFD will also stock each pond with sunfish, usually bluegill or redear, at least once annually.
According to a staff report, other approved fish species may be stocked as necessary to establish a resident fish population, augment existing fish populations, maintain a balanced fishery, improve angler success rates or provide feature species for anglers.
Adjustments to these stocking schedules and/or species may be required due to climatic and/or weather conditions, fish availability from vendors and/or condition, logistics of fish delivery from vendors, lake or water quality conditions or increases in fish costs, staff noted.
The city will pay AGFD $1,673 in fees in 2024, for a total of $10,036 paid since 2019 to participate in the Community Fishing Program. The annual fees paid by Yuma each year are used to defray the cost of program operations, including fish costs.
In addition, payments made to the AGFD may be leveraged to obtain federal grant funding or other grant funding opportunities.
In another action, the council awarded a bid of $168,021 to Ewing Irrigation Products of Phoenix for the purchase and delivery of rye grass seed to be used by Parks and Recreation at various city parks, golf courses and other sport fields.
The bid was based on estimated quantities of seed applied per acre totaling 106,900 pounds.
The city will use the supply to overseed identified locations consistent with the first phase of the city’s Drought Response Plan, according to a staff report.
Specifically, seeding will be reduced to tees, greens and fairways at the Desert Hills Golf Course. Tees, greens and surrounding areas will be over-seeded at the Par 3 Golf Course as well as system-wide athletic fields and a few small turf areas located downtown.
In addition, the council ratified an increase from $99,800 to $105,000 in the contract with the consultant, Gary Kaye Design of Anthem, for irrigation replacement at the Desert Hills Golf Course.
The item funds development of a plan to revitalize and modernize the golf course and identify ways to reduce water consumption.
In 2022, the council approved a Legacy Golf Course Revitalization grant of $105,000 from the Arizona Office of Tourism to redesign the golf course with the intent of reducing water usage. The city asked for proposals from consultants to develop a detailed design plan for infrastructure improvements. With Gary Kaye Design submitting the only response, the city evaluated and negotiated a $99,800 contract.
The additional $5,200 is to allow the use of the remaining grant funds and Gary Kaye Designs to help complete grant applications for funds to implement the recommended changes outlined in the study.
Matching funds are not required for this grant.