‘Listen my children and you shall hear the tale of the Patriots we hold so dear,” began Principal Tom Fletcher. “This is a story of houses, you see, passed down from my ancestors to me…”
Those familiar with Ronald Reagan Elementary may already know of its mascot, the Patriot, which represents those who love and support their country. But now there’s more history.
In late October, Principal Tom Fletcher gathered students for a series of ceremonies sharing the tale of five houses that came together to help the American patriots gain their freedom and form the great House of Patriot. These houses are:
- Afosiosi, the House of Loyalty
- Daya, the House of Compassion
- Kurvz, the House of Courage
- Gvidado, the House of Leadership
- Ubernost, the House of Perseverance
And now, after October’s theatrical presentations with fog machines, special lighting, music, a lit cloak and a gathering drum, each Ronald Reagan student has been placed in a house and received a house shirt. Fletcher reports the students have taken to the new system with enthusiasm.
“Some of the feedback we got is that some of the kids were like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is my favorite day of my life! I never want to take this shirt off!’” he said.
The principal explained that the system is meant to create a schoolwide community, instill a sense of belonging and build character. Throughout the year, a student’s personal accomplishments are rewarded with points that go to their house’s collective score.
“We’re not lowering our expectations like ‘I asked you three times and now you finally did it. Okay, good. Now here’s your house point,’” Fletcher said. “No, you earn the house point after you meet my expectation. So it’s that kid who goes above and beyond because they know it’s the right thing to do. Helping someone without being asked, picking up trash without being asked, helping a teacher without being asked.
“The expectation is that if I ask you, you’ll do it. But if you go above and beyond and do it before I ask, then that stands out as good character. The idea, too, is that I can mess up as a kid and I just don’t have to throw in the towel. I can always read and improve and still earn house points for my house.”
Because students are motivated to earn points for their house, they’re also motivated to be on good behavior and keep attending school in order to show growth and earn points.
“I can tell you already since doing this, my referrals are practically nothing,” Fletcher said.
The students have also expressed interest in knowing where everyone stands. Faculty and staff are members of the houses too, but Crane Superintendent Laurie Doering is not – a fact which really concerned the kids when they asked her.
“We had a district technology event last week and I took a couple kids with me because our table was about houses and then this one boy said he saw Ms. Doering and he said, ‘Mr. Fletcher, I’m really concerned about Ms. Doering. She doesn’t have a house!’ and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right! We’ll have to get her a house placement.’”
A lot of chatter around the school involves mention of houses and fun house events serve as rewards for days of hard work. Personalized moving pictures – similar to those seen in the Harry Potter movies – will also be taken of each student so that whenever they earn points, their parents will be notified that they did something good in school that day.
The digital part of the system is enabled by a service from Ron Clark Academy, which inspired Fletcher to implement the idea of houses. He and various teachers had attended a workshop in Atlanta, Ga where they learned of the benefits and the decision was soon made to begin the house system on Friday, Oct. 21.
Fletcher summarized that everything to do with the houses is “also about why would you want to be at school. We have fun and things and then we also focus on academic achievement. So it’s a balance.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.