‘Listen my children and you shall hear the tale of the Patriots we hold so dear,” began Principal Tom Fletcher. “This is a story of houses, you see, passed down from my ancestors to me…”

Those familiar with Ronald Reagan Elementary may already know of its mascot, the Patriot, which represents those who love and support their country. But now there’s more history.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you