The Yuma Sector Border Patrol was notified Wednesday morning by emergency Services (911 in Mexico) that a group of individuals who had entered the country illegally were out of water and complaining of severe dehydration in Wellton Station’s area of responsibility.
Wellton Station agents and a Yuma Air Branch AS 350 A-Star helicopter were mobilized and dispatched to the coordinates of the lost illegal entrants, who were in the Sierra Pinta Mountain Range. Approximately an hour after receiving the call, the Yuma Air Branch helicopter pilot spotted three individuals.
After landing nearby, a USBP Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) carried his gear to their location and began to administer first aid.
The Wellton agent/EMT who was dropped off by the helicopter to provide medical assistance is a 21-year veteran of the Border Patrol.
“They thought they were going to die when they made the 911 call. They had no water for two days in this blistering heat,” the Wellton agent said. “Fortunately, we were able to get to them in time to provide the life-saving medical attention they desperately needed.”
The three individuals were provided with water and told Border Patrol agents that they had left behind two other individuals who were in worse condition. Two hours later, the pilot and agents located the remaining two missing individuals about 2 miles northeast of the location where the three-person group had been found.
The five rescued illegal entrants consisted of four male Mexican nationals and one male Guatemalan national.
Three Mexican nationals were processed for immigration violations due to their extensive criminal history. The remaining two individuals were expelled through the San Luis Port of Entry.