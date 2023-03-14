POLICIACA 1 (copy)

Firefighters and police at the scene of a fire Sunday morning that claimed the lives of five, including four children, in San Luis Rio Colorado.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO FIRE DEPARTMENT

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A short circuit stemming from deficient electrical wiring is the suspected cause of a household fire that claimed the lives of five people, four of them children, early Sunday, the city’s fire department said.

The fire occurred about 3 a.m. in a home on Emiliano Zapata Avenue and Insurgentes Street, in the Colonia Aviación neighborhood located on the city’s west side.

