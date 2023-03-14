SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A short circuit stemming from deficient electrical wiring is the suspected cause of a household fire that claimed the lives of five people, four of them children, early Sunday, the city’s fire department said.
The fire occurred about 3 a.m. in a home on Emiliano Zapata Avenue and Insurgentes Street, in the Colonia Aviación neighborhood located on the city’s west side.
Firefighters who raced to the scene rescued a woman and two youngsters, all three of whom later died at a hospital, the municipal fire department said.
Two other children were found dead at the scene of the two-story home, the fire department said.
The victims were identified Monday as Daniele Llamas, the 29-year-old mother of a 5-year-old girl, Leah Sofia, and 6-year-old boy, Christian, both of whom also died. The two other victims were the women’s nephews, Carlos Eduardo and Tiago, both of the same approximate ages as the other children.
Two of the firefighters who went to the burning home were later treated and released from a hospital in San Luis Rio Colorado.
While firefighters initially said a short circuit likely sparked the fire, the city’s mayor, Santos Gonzalez Yescas, said Monday the cause is still under investigation.
“It was a devastating event for a family and for all of us in San Luis,” he said in a social media message. “We are awaiting the results from the investigation by the Civil Protection (agency) to find out the causes.”