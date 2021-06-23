A two-car collision on Monday afternoon sent five people – one man, two women and two children – to the hospital, according to the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department.
Fire Chief Paul De Anda said the crash, which involved a pickup truck and a Jeep, happened at approximately 2:11 p.m., with firefighters responding to County 19th and Avenue B for a report of an injury collision.
The San Luis Fire Department was also called to assist with the incident due to the number of patients.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a black full-size Chevrolet pickup truck facing north in the center of the road and a gray Jeep on the west side shoulder of the road, approximately 100 feet away.
Both vehicles had extensive front-end damage.
The female driver of the Jeep was trapped in her seat and Somerton Cocopah firefighters had to use electric extrication tools to pry open the driver side door to get to her.
There were three other occupants in the Jeep, a 13-year-old front seat passenger, a 75-year-old rear seat passenger and a 10-year-old female rear seat passenger.
The driver of the pickup was ambulatory and had gotten out of his vehicle on his own.
All five patients were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the Jeep, the 10-year-old female and the 75-year-old rear passenger were later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for further treatment.
Bystanders stated that an unknown white vehicle, which left the scene, cut off one or both of the vehicles, causing the accident.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.