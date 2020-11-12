With the relent of the desert heat, families may be looking for new activities that afford them more time outdoors while also helping to adopt some healthy habits; for some families, the Healthy Kids Running Series may be a viable option.
Kicking off in Yuma for the first time, the five-week running series is part of a nationwide, community-oriented program established in 2009 to combat childhood obesity by providing a means for children to “get active, feel accomplished and lay the foundation for a healthy lifestyle.”
The series begins Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. at Sunrise Optimist Park, located on the corner of 20th Street and 45th Avenue, where it will recur every Sunday through Dec. 13.
The events are open to two-year-old through 12th grade runners, who will run anywhere from a 50-yard dash to a 2-miler, depending on their age group.
“With all the hybrid and virtual learning going on right now, it gives kids an outlet,” said Lauren Dineen, Healthy Kids Running Series community coordinator. “It offers them that opportunity to meet other kids, to get out there and be healthy and challenge themselves.”
Newcomers to Yuma by way of the United States Marine Corps, Dineen, her husband and their children – all of whom are avid runners – first became involved with the Healthy Kids Running Series about five years ago in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
“When we moved here I honestly figured (the program) would be here, because it’s been growing for some time,” Dineen said. “But when I saw there wasn’t, I thought, ‘I’m totally jumping on this.’ It’s my passion; I’m a huge runner, I love bringing kids together for this and seeing them grow each week, help others and cheer them on. For me, it’s very rewarding.”
According to Dineen, her children aren’t the only ones who’ve gained from the running series; it’s proven beneficial for her family as a whole.
“It’s awesome to see them push themselves and to see the determination in their faces,” she said. “My husband and I have always been runners from the time our kids were born, so the whole running thing has been familiar for them – but this is something they’re able to fully participate in themselves and take charge of their own abilities. It’s been awesome for our family because it’s something that we can all do together. It’s brought our family closer together and made us more aware of being healthy and how important it is to get outside, run around and help support each other.”
Yuma families can register for the series online at www.runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Yuma/HKRSYuma. They can also register at the park on the day of the event.
The $40 registration fee covers the cost of all five weeks, a T-shirt and a participation medal. For families who may be unable to make it each week or just want to test the waters with one race are able to register for the events individually at $10 per week.
For the older age groups, Dineen said they’ll be tracking their running times and accumulating points as they compete each week.
“It’s basically an incentive to get them to progress each week,” she said. “At the end of the five weeks, the person from each individual distance group – both in the male and female categories – wins a trophy for accumulating the most points.”
Dineen noted that all series participants and spectators are encouraged to wear a face covering; participants can remove their mask while they are running. Protocols will also be in place to ensure a 6-foot distance between participants.
According to Dineen, even if they aren’t avid runners – or aren’t runners at all – the series is open to any child who wants to participate and try something new.
“I will never forget one of the girls who participated that last year in Jacksonville; she wasn’t a runner, but she became a runner,” Dineen said. “What started off as a jog and walking the first few races and maybe not even wanting to finish – she always pushed herself and she got better and better and better. It’s really cool to see those who aren’t avid runners become so motivated. Those are the ones you see progress the most, in my opinion.”
Dineen added: “It’s really simple: just come and have fun. No matter what the time is, running the race and showing up is what’s most important.”
Dineen’s plan is for the series to recur in Yuma every fall and spring for as long as families are interested.
For more information on the program and events, visit www.healthykidsrunningseries.org, or contact Dineen at 937-681-4221 or yumaaz@healthykidsrs.org.