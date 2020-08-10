Five recent Yuma Union High School District graduates are heading to Stanford University, one of the world’s leading institutions, this fall.
Representing the district’s Class of 2020, Yuma High School graduate Shriti Parajuli, Kofa High School graduate Yuliana Ramirez Rodriguez and Cibola High School graduates Yazan Abdella, Julia Canez and Kenia Zepeda Carillo were all accepted to Stanford prior to the 2019-2020 school year’s conclusion.
Parajuli and Abdella both graduated as their schools’ valedictorian; Ramirez Rodriguez graduated as salutatorian.
“Stanford became my top choice last summer, as I had participated in their summer session program where I was able to take a computer science and astronomy course on campus for eight weeks,” said Abdella. “Surprisingly, instead of the classes being the most appealing aspect, the vibrant community and unique personalities are what stood out to me. I feel very fortunate to have been accepted into such a prestigious institution. I’m currently planning on studying either psychology, economics, or astronomy, but I am still definitely keeping my eyes open to other areas of study. I’m excited to see what the future has in store for me at Stanford.”
According to Zepeda Carillo, her hopes for this new chapter are similarly high.
“The thought of going to a prestigious school seemed unreal to me until I read the word ‘Congratulations’ lining the top of my acceptance letter,” she said. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to major in human biology and am confident Stanford will prepare me for medical school. Thank you to my teachers, counselor, and parents for supporting my education and hope this will inspire students to do the same.”
