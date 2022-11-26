Border Containers

Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border on Aug. 23 near Yuma.

 Gregory Bull/AP

PHOENIX – Lawyers for the federal government say a lawsuit by Gov. Doug Ducey seeking control of land along the border to place shipping containers is “flawed on so many fronts’’ that it should not be allowed to proceed.

In new court filings, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Smith said the problem with the governor’s legal arguments start with the fact that the federal government cannot be sued unless it waives its sovereign immunity. That has not happened here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you