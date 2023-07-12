Flood Control project set to begin at Smucker Park
Smucker Park, 2913 S. Avenue A, will remain open throughout a flood control project. However, the pedestrian pathway will be restricted and rerouted on the north side of the park to accommodate construction.

 PHOTO BY RANDY HOEFT/YUMA SUN

Smucker Park and adjacent property will undergo construction for flood control measures. The park is located at 2913 S. Avenue A in Yuma, between the Yuma Regional Medical Center and West 32nd Street.

The project includes installation of new storm drainage and sanitary sewer systems, construction of an embankment, street improvements and flood mitigation measures such as installing a floodgate, floodwall, overflow spillway and pump station.

