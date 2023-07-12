Flood Control project set to begin at Smucker Park

Smucker Park and adjacent property will undergo construction for flood control measures. The park is located at 2913 S. Avenue A in Yuma, between the Yuma Regional Medical Center and West 32nd Street.
The project includes installation of new storm drainage and sanitary sewer systems, construction of an embankment, street improvements and flood mitigation measures such as installing a floodgate, floodwall, overflow spillway and pump station.
Project work will occur Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for about one year.
The park will remain open throughout construction. However, the pedestrian pathway will be restricted and rerouted on the north side of the park to accommodate construction. There will be barriers around construction areas for safety.
Avenue A will be closed between West 28th Street and West Westridge Drive for about two months, starting February 2024. Detours will be marked in advance of closure.