The U.S. National Weather Service Phoenix office has extended flood warnings along the Gila River to near Tacna in Yuma County through Saturday, April 22 – and there’s a chance the flows could reach the Colorado River.

NWS Meteorologist Sean Benedict explained that snow melting in the mountains of north and central Arizona has made its way down into reservoirs, causing an increase of water into the Salt River and significant streamflow along both the Salt and Gila rivers. Much of this water has come from Granite Reef Dam and Painted Rock Dam.

