The U.S. National Weather Service Phoenix office has extended flood warnings along the Gila River to near Tacna in Yuma County through Saturday, April 22 – and there’s a chance the flows could reach the Colorado River.
NWS Meteorologist Sean Benedict explained that snow melting in the mountains of north and central Arizona has made its way down into reservoirs, causing an increase of water into the Salt River and significant streamflow along both the Salt and Gila rivers. Much of this water has come from Granite Reef Dam and Painted Rock Dam.
“At Painted Rock (Dam) right now, we’re expecting those water releases to continue,” he said. “The water release will continue to flow downstream but it’ll look like it will probably eventually get down into the Yuma area. We can’t say for certain exactly what type of impact it will be; again, this is not something that happens very often.
“... there’s been some changes to infrastructure and stuff down there that might get affected that were not around the last time this happened, so it’s hard to say exactly what will happen impact wise but it’s definitely something that we will continue to monitor.”
Benedict shared that NWS will be able to see the height of flow thanks to a gauge just upstream from the Yuma area but he expects the flow to eventually reach the Colorado River given the direction it’s currently going.
Although the flood warning is in place until Saturday, he noted that it may very well get extended.
“Not all of that (water’s) gonna make it,” he said. “It’ll start to trickle down a little bit as you get further away. But as long as those releases continue, which right now we’re anticipating that to continue, the flow will just constantly increase farther and farther downstream.”
With the help of satellite views, Benedict stated that NWS can see that a lot of the water is moving through areas that have been dry for a long time.
“There are some, just rural roads that may cross it,” he said. “They’re not going to be passable anymore because of this water. But the main impact, and it’s also moving through a lot of agricultural areas, some of the impacts (will be) to some of the farms out there, so mainly farm impacts and some very rural roads that go north, south across the Gila River.”
Currently, the flow passes Gila Bend and Dateland right up to Tacna but has yet to reach the Yuma area. Benedict did note, however, that there’s a USGS gauge measuring streamflow north of Fortuna Foothills.
“We do have a listed action stage for that in terms of flow-level and that action stage is at 20 feet,” he said. “Again, currently, the measure by that gauge is at 15 feet, so you need like a five-foot or more rise of water coming downstream to see any sort of impact; maybe just lower water crossings in the Yuma area.”
In the meantime, Benedict advises Yumans to be mindful of the flood warnings and keep an eye out for more. If you come across flooded water, be sure to avoid it whether you’re inside a vehicle or not.
“It’s moving through a lot of agricultural areas, it might be picking up some debris, the current might be a little bit stronger than you’re anticipating,” he explained. “So it can be dangerous still and people may see it and want to go out, maybe like paddle board or kayak on it, but it’s not very safe. We’ve been having issues with that up here (in Maricopa County). There’s even been a few fatalities going into the Salt River. It’s dangerous for recreation so it’s not recommended.”
Water like this is also often unsanitary and might pick up chemicals, Benedict acknowledged, and driving over flooded water can damage your vehicle.
“Rural roads can end up flooded for several days or more from this continued flow so prepare for alternate routes,” he concluded.
