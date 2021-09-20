The 2021-2022 seasonal influenza vaccine is now available at the Yuma County Public Health Services District, 2200 W. 28th St. in Yuma, Monday through Thursday, between the hours of 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m.
Appointments are required; to make an appointment, call 928-317-4559.
Seasonal flu shots are available for all individuals 6 months of age and older. The cost is $25 for adults and $10 for individuals 18 years and younger. Medicare Part B, AHCCCS and private insurance are accepted upon presentation of the card.
The flu vaccine offered by the district protects against against the following four viruses: A/Victoria/2570/2019(H1N1)pdm09-like virus; A/Cambodia/e0826360/2020(H3N2)-like virus; B/Washington/02/2019-like virus(B/Victoria lineage); and B/Phuket/3073/2013-like virus (B/Yamagata lineage.
For additional information, contact the Health District’s Immunization Department at 928-317-4559 or visit the website at: www.yumacountyaz.gov/flu.