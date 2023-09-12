Flu vaccines now available at Health Department

The flu vaccine is available for all individuals 6 months of age and older at the Health Department.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF YUMA COUNTY

Yuma County residents can begin getting their seasonal flu shots this week.

The flu vaccine is available for all individuals 6 months of age and older 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Health Department, 2200 W. 28th St.

