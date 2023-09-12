Flu vaccines now available at Health Department

Yuma County residents can begin getting their seasonal flu shots this week.
Yuma County residents can begin getting their seasonal flu shots this week.
The flu vaccine is available for all individuals 6 months of age and older 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Health Department, 2200 W. 28th St.
The cost is $25 for adults and $10 for individuals 18 years and younger. Medicare Part B, AHCCCS and private insurance are accepted upon presentation of the card.
For more information or to make an appointment, call the Immunization Department at 928-317-4559.
The 2023-2024 influenza vaccine that the Yuma County Public Health Services District is offering is made to protect against four viruses: A/Victoria/4897/2022(H1N1)pdm09-like virus (updated), A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2)-like virus, B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus and B/Phuket/3073/2013-like (B/Yamagata lineage)-like virus.
The seasonal flu vaccine is available from many sources throughout Yuma County. Visit www.cdc.gov/flu for the flu vaccination locator powered by VaccineFinder to find a provider.
Additional information can also be found at www.yumacountyaz.gov/flu.
