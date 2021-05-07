The Arizona Department of Transportation named the Yuma International Airport as the 2021 Arizona Airport of the Year during the Arizona Airports Association annual spring conference this week.
During the virtual awards banquet, ADOT’s Aeronautics Group selected the Yuma airport based on its accomplishments in the areas of community relations, airport management, airport maintenance activities and innovative activities and programs implemented at the airport.
Specific recognition was given for its aviation advocacy, economic development, community outreach and airport management. The Yuma County Airport Authority oversees airport operations.
“We have an amazing group made up of a hardworking dedicated airport team, Board of Directors, and a wonderful supportive community,” Yuma Airport Director Gladys Brown said.
“It is very rewarding to see everyone’s hard work and efforts be recognized, and to bring more positive recognition to our great community,” she added.
Brown invited the entire airport team to witness the announcement live and celebrate their accomplishment. She wanted all team members to feel acknowledged, even those who might be overlooked or unseen, like the janitorial staff or those who answer the phones and deal with irate customers. She wanted them to know that what they do day to day “is very special.”
Asked to describe the airport to someone who’s never been there, Brown compared it to a “home away from home.” She said, “It feels like home. It’s clean, it’s welcoming, it’s warm. It’s the place where you can sit down and you can bet someone will ask you if you’re.”
This “kind, courteous” approach also applies to the airport tenants, which include the air carrier, car rentals and Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar. They all understand that traveling can be scary, even without a pandemic.
“We do hope it’s infectious, that nice, happy feeling. We do it with our air carriers, car rentals, the restaurant, and hopefully our passengers feel that,” Brown added. “So having this award happen when it did really confirms that everything that they have been working hard on is not going unnoticed.”
YEAR OF ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Brown credited the honor not just to the airport team but the “rock solid community” that supports it and the collaboration with other airports, not just locally, but statewide and nationally. These relationships are a great resource when the local team “needs solutions or out of the box thinking.”
This award was based on events and accomplishments for the 2020 calendar year. The nomination lists six pages of events, programs, awards and other notable accomplishments, too many to list. Among the highlights were several visits by the President of the United States, Vice President of the United States and Secretary of Homeland Security. The Yuma International Airport team helped coordinate venues and provide security support.
The airport is fully engaged in the community and routinely partners with other organizations.
For example, in 2020, the YCAA partnered with the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. in support of a spaceport grant study to highlight the region as ideal for economic development tied to aerospace technology.
To get a head start on planting the seed about career opportunities in the aviation industry, the team provides tours throughout the year to groups of children, students and people of all ages. These tours include the airport, TSA and airline staff in an effort to teach the children about the history of aviation in Yuma, aviation and transportation related careers, youth aviation programs and what they can expect when traveling through an airport.
FACING COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Despite the incredible challenges the travel industry faced during the pandemic in 2020, this downtime allowed the team to complete smaller projects and focus on strengthening community relationships.
To ensure the health and safety of its community and guests traveling to Yuma, the team incorporated COVID-19 hot buttons onto its website and joined area public information officers to share helpful messages throughout Yuma.
The team increased its media and social media engagement to help travelers understand new requirements and be comfortable with their choice to fly.
While many community events were canceled due to the pandemic, it became an opportunity for innovative ways for the community to come together. The team proudly sponsored a variety of community organization’s fundraising events and was thrilled with the success of its 10-day challenge food drive benefiting the Yuma Community Food Bank during the holidays.
The airport family also enjoyed its annual fall and Christmas tree decorating contests where judges were brought in from the community to select the winners. This year the trustworthy Boy Scouts picked American Airlines as their favorite decorated tree.
On the business side, the Yuma airport is recovering better than a lot of other regional airports, according to Brown. It’s experiencing an uptick in business as military and contractors start to fly more frequently.
But Brown notes that the pandemic was still tough on the airport, just like it was for many businesses. Travel disappeared almost overnight, affecting not just the air carrier, but also tenants, such as the car rental companies, which saw business drop to 5%.
The restaurant is now seeing better times, thanks to the non-traveling customers and local groups who eat and hold meetings there. But hiring remains a challenge for both the YCAA staff and Brewers, which have had trouble filling positions.
THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT
Through it all, the team has stayed positive and focused on the bright side. “We choose to be positive,” Brown said.
The airport is expecting an increase in flights over the next year. The team continues to reach out to new air carriers and continually pitches Yuma demographics to show them that it would be “advantageous to come in and offer services without cannibalizing existing services.”
She’s hoping for San Francisco or Los Angeles flights. If they come, the community would be supportive, Brown noted. Local organizations are doing their part to attract another carrier, with some offering to provide marketing and other ways to offset operation costs so they can be successful.
But she’s managing expectations, knowing that 2021 is all about recovery. The “courtship” will continue in 2022 and maybe something will happen in 2023.
Brown invites locals to “Fly Yuma.” She notes that their time is valuable and paying an extra $100 to fly out of Yuma saves customers a lot of time. “Don’t rule us out,” she said, adding that some customers are surprised by the fares.
The Yuma airport also has some proposals on the table for additional businesses to come in and develop their programs or facilities in the southwest portion of the airfield, which would bring in jobs and benefit other industries, such as hotels, restaurants and rental cars.
The airport also continues to promote Rolle Airfield near San Luis and work with GYEDC to develop land for non-aeronautical uses.
“We’ve got a lot of optimism when we talk about things. We try to see it and believe it, visualizing companies. We want to show them we’re the best fit for their vision and operations. And we always, always highlight and showcase our community and what it can give to them and also how their employees and their families will be happy here,” Brown said.
The airport team also earned this prestigious recognition in 2015.
“We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of the airport’s team, and of Gladys’ leadership, said Bill Craft, board president of the YCAA. “Just as she has done here in Yuma, she worked her way up through the ranks of the organization, has built dynamic relationships with the FAA, ADOT, airport executives and professionals, and has earned the respect of her peers.”