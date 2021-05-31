Facing strong opposition from neighbors, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors postponed a request for the rezoning of property in the Sierra Sands subdivision. Neighbors cited the potential density, water issues, proximity to the Barry Goldwater Bombing Range and traffic concerns.
At the urging of Chairman Tony Reyes, the developer and neighbors, who had packed the auditorium for a hearing, agreed to try to come to a compromise. The board tentatively set an Aug. 2 hearing date. If the parties haven’t come to an agreement, the hearing will be further postponed.
Adrian Vega, agent for Sunderman Investments, requested the rezoning of two parcels totaling 10 acres from Rural Area-10 acre minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 acre minimum. The parcels are located in the vicinity of Sierra Sands Avenue and County 15th Street in Yuma.
The county received a petition with 78 signatures in opposition as well as nine letters in opposition and two letters in favor of the request. Fourteen property owners within the zoning notification area of 300 feet oppose the rezoning request while one property owner within the zoning notification area is in favor.
The opposition amounts to 77.7% by number and 46.3% by area, triggering a supermajority vote requirement for approval. This means that four out of the five supervisors must vote in favor of the rezoning request for approval.
The Planning Commission recommended denial of the request.
The applicant’s intent is to create five parcels of about two acres in size for residential development. The properties are part of the old Sierra Sands golf course which previously occupied 42.78 acres including a club house and was part of the Sierra Sands subdivision developed on 80 acres of land. The golf course was established with a special use permit, however, it is no longer in operation.
The property, which is desert terrain, is adjacent to the Barry M. Goldwater Range but not within the high noise or accident potential zone of the military airport.
In a letter of opposition, Mike and Amy McLaren wrote: “We were informed that the lots behind us could not be subdivided smaller than 5-acre parcels due to the density requirements of Yuma County and the Goldwater Bombing Range requirements.”
The letter also noted that “all of our homes are on wells and septic. Too many wells and septic tanks in such a small area is a huge cause for concern over the health and safety of our family.”
Fernando Mezquita asked the board to consider the adjacent bombing range. “The proposed increased housing density along the range will significantly allow unwarranted encroachment thus negatively affecting current and future military operations and long-term viability of this valuable asset on our nation.”
Mezquita suggested that the old golf course property could be reserved for a future park.
Inge Lawrence pointed out the potential traffic: “Please consider all our concerns, that people who moved out here wanted to get away from heavy traffic and crowded areas. We are very proud of our neighborhood and all we want is our peace and safety zone, not more traffic on Sierra Sands.”
In a letter in favor, Jesse A. Haines wrote: “I have a lot of issues with blowing sand on my property. The pond from the old golf course is just behind my wall. The pond is now just a deep hole that attracts UTV/motorcycle traffic on a daily basis that generates a considerable amount of additional dust and a lot of noise. This development will definitely help with that and it will enhance the overall neighborhood and our quality of life. This property has been semi developed desert land for too long, it is ready for development.”
Jerome Baliukas also wrote a letter in favor: “In the current property layout, my 5 acres are landlocked. I have virtually no hope of ever having access to my property to develop it. I purchased this property in good faith that I would be able to develop it as the approved plat indicated.”
As for the water issues, Baliukas said, “The aquifer in this area is very large and deep. When these 40 acres were a golf course, there was much more water used to keep a golf course viable than will be used by individual family residences.”
Reyes noted that without the neighbor’s support, the board will find it hard to approve the request. “Having the neighborhood up in arms about this situation makes it extremely difficult to resolve,” he said, while also noting that leaving the property owner “with no options to develop his property is also a very difficult thing.”
The chairman added: “Unless something comes up that the neighborhood can buy into, it’s going to be difficult for me to vote for it.”
Kevin Dahl, who represents two of the four property owners who want to develop land in the area, agreed to postpone the hearing. “We’ve had some careful consideration over the past few days, and in consideration of the neighbors’ opposition, we would like to postpone this hearing and give us an opportunity to meet with the neighbors to answer any questions they may have, to go over the complete 40-acre development … We will do our very best to come to a consensus with neighbors. It’s not our intention to create animosity.”
Supervisor Jonathan Lines noted that private property rights are the “most important thing” to him and that if the neighbors wanted to preserve their views, they should have purchased the property.
Eric Powers, a neighbor, said that he also believed in property rights “within reason” and questioned who was more important, the folks that were there first or “a few speculative investors” who want to come in and alter the character of the neighborhood.
Larry Harvey, another neighbor, noted that the neighbors never saw for sale signs and did not know they had the opportunity to purchase adjacent properties.
Lines noted that they have the opportunity to look for a solution that is “fair and just.”
Reyes acknowledged that postponing the hearing was “not a very satisfying outcome” but that they at least moved the process forward.