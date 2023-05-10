“This is a really great opportunity for us to be able to support the community here in Yuma so much more and bring greater educational opportunities to not just young kids or young adults but people of all ages. So we want it to be more of a community center; something that draws everybody there. And that’s the great part about food: Food always brings people together.”
University of Arizona Yuma Professor of Nutrition – and self-described “head lunch lady” at the Crane School District – Michael Clark shared that he was buzzing with excitement this Tuesday as the Yuma Distance Campus celebrated the opening of its new Nutrition and Wellness Lab Kitchen.
“This is a kitchen classroom,” he continued. “So what it is going to allow us to do is instead of sending students home with an assignment of ‘take this recipe home and go build it and then do a reflection on what your experience was,’ we’ll be able to do that here and have it be a little more controlled environment.”
Furnished with stoves, hydrovection ovens, fridges, freezers, mixing machines and more, the kitchen will now serve as a learning space for UArizona Yuma students, a gathering place for Dietetics Club members and a community space for anyone who wants to come to the kitchen and try what the students have been cooking.
Clark explained that the program is at the front edge of being able to do “a lot of different things” and they’re hoping to make the kitchen a self-supporting one: Students can create menus and offer relatively inexpensive meals for anyone dropping by, and funds earned can supply more food for the kitchen.
Because the kitchen exposes students to more kinds of equipment and cooking practices, the UArizona School of Nutritional Science and Wellness’ hope is for students to be well-prepared for wherever their nutritional science careers take them.
Clark noted that he’d like for the program to partner with industry manufacturers who can bring floor models of equipment for students to be able to see and use in addition to the kitchen’s current equipment the students are excited to use.
Randy Livingston, a coordinator of federal excess personal property for UArizona, was credited for a lot of the kitchen’s equipment. He explained that since UArizona is a land-grant university, they’re able to requisition new and used equipment from the military. To help with the kitchen, he kept an eye out for available property and would put in the request. Most of the time, it was approved.
Livingston estimated the federal excess property used in the kitchen adds up to $350,000 in worth. In total, Clark estimates the kitchen must be worth nearly $2 million. Thanks to the help of various grants, UArizona Yuma received about $1.45 million to create the kitchen, which ties into two initiatives from the School of Nutritional Science and Wellness: SOPA and SALUDABLES.
With SOPA (Student Success by Increasing Opportunities, Participation, Awareness and Achievement), the bachelor’s program in nutrition is supplemented with a holistic teaching garden and the lab kitchen. It aids with the SALUDABLES (Strengthening Awareness for Living Healthy Using Dietetics Approaches and Boosting Local Educational Success) pipeline, which provides education, support and mentorship for students to go as far as graduate school and becoming registered dietitians.
“The big picture is that we’re taking things that were online and we’re bringing it local so that students have a collaborative space,” said Dr. Tanya Hodges, regional academic programs manager for the Yuma Distance Campus. “They don’t have to cook at home anymore on their little hot pad. They can come work together. Then they can, off time, have their Dietetics Club and be able to also do community work, go out, do some preceptoring into the community and education.
“So this is one piece: We’re also going to do community gardens, we’re going to bring from the farm to the fork to the health and wellness, out to the schools, out into the community working in the food banks. So it’s a big, beautiful thing.”
Hodges elaborated that students can complete their first two years of nutrition studies at Arizona Western College and work toward their bachelor’s at UArizona Yuma. They go to classes in the evenings, can participate in the dietetics club and fulfill their preceptorship, which means community work like working with the food bank. They also do internships with places like the Crane School District or Sodexo at the hospital.
“You gotta get experience because eventually, you’re gonna work in the hospital telling people how to be healthy, right?” Hodges said. “Reduce their diabetes or heart disease or other things by changing looking at food as medicine. This is changing the lens. We don’t wait till we get sick and then go to a doctor. We try to prevent it through early education through community outreach, teaching families how to better cook foods, how to buy, how to shop. How do we take the foods that are in the fields that are broccoli and cauliflower – nobody wants to eat them – how do we make them taste better so that we want to eat them?”
The lab kitchen will play host to food competitions to make healthy foods tastier, for example, and come fall, students will be working with a community garden so that they’ll get a full education on every aspect of food science, agriculture and nutrition.
