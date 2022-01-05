Hunger doesn’t end with the holidays, so the Yuma Community Food Bank is asking anyone who is clearing out their pantry to donate food they aren’t going to eat.
Director Shara Whitehead said the food bank depends on both food and monetary donations throughout the year to make sure their clients get the food they need
Although the holiday season is nearly over, Whitehead said hunger doesn’t end and that the food bank will continue providing families with the food they need.
As such, there is always a need for simple things like soup, canned meats and vegetables, peanut butter, oatmeal, cereals, bread, jams and jellies, and other non-perishable items.
“The need in Yuma is still there,” Whitehead said. “People should not have to go hungry.”
Donations of cleaning supplies and personal care items are also welcome, as well as baby food, formula and diapers.
Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated. While some of the money is used to pay for utilities and staff salaries, most of it used to purchase groceries.
Whitehead explained that the food bank is able to use the money it receives to purchase meat, eggs, cheese, dairy products and other commodities through a partnership it has with the United States Department of Agriculture.
Additionally, in the winter the food bank receives donations of produce and vegetables from its partners in the Yuma agriculture industry.
“Nutrition is at its peak this time of year,” Whitehead said. “You can’t get produce this fresh at the grocery store because this is right out of the field.”
An estimated 45,000 people came to the food bank between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, averaging about 300 to 600 families a day.
Whitehead added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020, more families began reaching out for help and the food bank was seeing about 900 families a day.
In addition to raising awareness about hunger in the community, food drives are also a great way to help food banks keep their shelves stocked.
Anyone interested in hosting a food drive can find information they need to get started at www.yumafoodbank.org.
“Food drives are delightful because we never know what we are going to get,” Whitehead said. “Some people just don’t clear out their pantries, they actually go shopping to buy the food they plan to donate.”
While more than 10,000 people volunteered more than 160,000 hours of their time last year, the food bank can always use more. You can volunteer by calling (928) 343-1243.