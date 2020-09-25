American Legion Post 19 and Wreaths Across America joined together for a drive-by food drive to support the chapel pantry at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma earlier this month.
The food pantry is a place where active-duty Marines, sailors and their families can go to get needed supplies for free.
Winnie Moir, chairperson for Wreaths Across America-Yuma, explained that during the pandemic many spouses are out of work or have had their hours cut so low that military families are in need of support.“This was our opportunity, as a community, to give back,” Moir said. “I can’t begin to express the outpouring of our community when asked to help out. It was truly amazing.”
Moir said the drive-by food drive, which was held Sept. 11, collected two truckloads of nonperishable items such as canned goods, diapers, baby wipes, paper products and cash donations.
She added that Yuma is the most generous community she has ever lived in.
In addition to the community, Moir wanted to thank all the volunteers who helped make the event so successful, including Pat Patterson, commander of American Legion Post 19, for letting them hold the event at the post.
Other volunteers were American Legionnaires Post 19, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 19, Rio Colorado Republican Women, Dezert Syndicate Car/Bike Club members, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8242, Quartermaster Lions Club and Bushmasters.
