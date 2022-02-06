In 2006, a foodborne disease outbreak was linked to spinach. With five deaths, it was the deadliest outbreak in U.S. history. The government confirmed 199 illnesses in 26 states and 102 hospitalizations, with 31 cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe E. coli infection with kidney failure and significant mortality.
“It was an economic disaster for the leafy greens industry,” said Dr. David W.K. Acheson during his keynote talk “2006-2022 … What Have We Learned?” at AgTechX Food Safety, an event dedicated to innovations in food safety technology held in Yuma on Wednesday. The conference was hosted by the Western Growers Center for Innovation and Technology, Center for Produce Safety and Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture.
Acheson is president and CEO of The Acheson Group and former chief medical officer at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition. He helps global food and beverage companies manage the complexity of modern food safety.
The 2006 outbreak was the first time that the Food and Drug Administration issued a “Do Not Eat” warning, which received massive media coverage.
Wild animal encroachment on a California farm was the mostly likely explanation, but it severely affected the entire industry, including Yuma County.
“What have we learned? We’re not there yet,” Acheson said.
However, the outbreak did lead to changes, such as the creation of the Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement, an industry standard based on good agricultural practices.
“Industries totally stepped up to the plate,” he noted.
It also drove other regulatory changes, such as the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Rule, which focused on identifying routes of microbial contamination and touched on domesticated and wild animals; equipment, tools, building and sanitation; worker health and hygiene; agricultural water; growing, harvesting, packing and holding activities; biological soil changes of animal origin; and specific requirements for sprouts.
There were other changes as well, including a massive increase in testing of produce, pre- and post-harvest, and defining a “safe” buffer zone from animals. The industry invested a lot of money to institute the changes, Acheson noted.
A relatively peaceful period followed until the next outbreak, which occurred in 2017, when another E. coli outbreak hit, resulting in 25 cases in 15 states, one death and nine hospitalizations. The outbreak was not linked to a particular product, but a matching strain found in Canada was linked to romaine lettuce.
The next year was a “bad year for produce,” Acheson noted.
In the spring of 2018, another E. coli outbreak caused 210 cases in 36 states, five deaths, 96 hospitalizations and 27 cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome. Romaine lettuce from Yuma was identified as the likely source. Investigators indicated that canal water was the most likely culprit.
In the fall of 2018, another E. coli outbreak caused 62 cases with 25 hospitalizations in 16 states. There were no deaths in this outbreak. However, this incident led to a “Do Not Eat Romaine” warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“AKA, kill the romaine industry right before Thanksgiving,” Acheson quipped.
Officials had no clue where the contamination originated, but the warning caused “a lot of economic consequences,” he noted.
In 2019, the FDA issued another “Do Not Eat Romaine” warning, but this time the agency narrowed it down to lettuce grown in Salinas, California.
Between 2019-2021, nine multistate outbreaks occurred involving six packaged salad products.
Acheson noted that E. coli isn’t the only contamination that worries growers. They also have to look for salmonella, listeria monocytogenes and cyclospora, which has caused 39 outbreaks between 2000-2017 and multiple outbreaks in 2021 that caused more than 1,000 illnesses.
A listeria outbreak this past December was linked to Dole packaged salad. And currently in the news is another listeria outbreak also linked to Dole.
Acheson noted that at first look, it might seem that not much has changed between 2006 and now. A comparison between the 2006 and 2018 outbreaks shows almost parallel figures.
“We’re in a pickle. We have not got on the right side of this yet,” Acheson said.
However, from a regulatory perspective, a lot has changed. Stronger molecule tools are now available, allowing whole genome sequencing and faster identification of clusters of illness.
Government agencies are now focused heavily on outbreaks and multiple pathogens and on new types of produce, such as onions and peaches, and not just leafy greens.
“A lot of money has been spent, a lot of testing has been done, new requirements are in place. Tracking is better, the ability to link illness with the product is much better,” Acheson noted.
However, as outbreaks continue, “where do we go from here?”
Acheson offered three opportunities for improvement: testing, looking deeper into the root causes of contamination and traceability.
“We are wasting vast amounts of useless testing,” he said, noting that testing for contaminants is like looking for a needle in a haystack.
He suggested reviewing testing programs and analyzing what value they bring and whether the money can be better spent on reducing the risks and looking for contamination using fast, accurate testing.
To find the root cause of contamination, the industry needs to look at animal proximity, climatic conditions, water, workers, equipment and identify high-risk situations and devote resources.
While product tracking is better, it’s not perfect. “There will be times when something slips through,” Acheson noted.
“By the time they figure out where it came from, it’s long gone,” he said, adding that the FDA does not move quick enough to engage the industry. The agency spends weeks tracking and performing entomology before they contact the grower.
At that point, the agency will tell the grower that a press release is going out that night and ask them what they’re going to do about the outbreak.
“They sit on the information, not deliberately. They want to make sure they have their ducks lined up correctly,” Acheson said.
Growers should not rely on the FDA to come up with the answers. “They’re not there to do that,” he added.
In an outbreak, the source should be identified fast and with focus and the implicated product removed. This requires the entire supply chain to collaborate.
In summary, Acheson noted that as produce outbreaks involving multiple pathogens continue, new approaches are needed and growers need to spend their limited resources on the most impactful areas.
