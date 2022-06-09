Each year since 2018, Foothills Bank has donated $10,000 to the Arizona Western College Foundation to support student scholarships. And in 2022 again, AWC has announced that the bank has donated $10,000 to the AWC Foundation.
“Contributions like these are essential to the success of our mission to make education universally accessible by removing economic barriers,” said AWC Foundation Development Manager Gladys Anaya. “We are grateful to Foothills Bank for their support.”
Currently, the AWC Foundation manages nearly 300 scholarship and programmatic funds which all go toward helping students reach their educational and vocational goals.
To learn more about the AWC Foundation, visit https://foundation.azwestern.edu/. To learn more about Foothills Bank, visit https://www.foothillsbank.com/.
