The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday will consider a text amendment to the Circulation Element in the 2020 Comprehensive Plan that would change the bicycle routes in the Foothills.

The Yuma Regional Bicycle Coalition requested that the alignment along Foothills Boulevard be moved to Ironwood Drive due to a large increase in vehicular traffic. The coalition noted that a change in alignment to Ironwood Drive would increase the safety of cyclists.

