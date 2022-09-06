The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday will consider a text amendment to the Circulation Element in the 2020 Comprehensive Plan that would change the bicycle routes in the Foothills.
The Yuma Regional Bicycle Coalition requested that the alignment along Foothills Boulevard be moved to Ironwood Drive due to a large increase in vehicular traffic. The coalition noted that a change in alignment to Ironwood Drive would increase the safety of cyclists.
The Engineering Department evaluated the Ironwood Drive alignment and agreed to the recommended move, noting that Ironwood Drive has substantial right-of-way and roadway width to accommodate the bike route.
In addition, staff noted, the average daily traffic along Ironwood Drive is significantly less than on Foothills Boulevard.
In other action, the supervisors will discuss the 2021/22 Community Development Block Grant Colonia Set-Aside Application for the Yuma County Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program and possibly set a public hearing to receive comments regarding the project application, which has a deadline of Sept. 30.
The board is also scheduled to identify a supervisor and/or staff member to represent the county on issues related to water sustainability.
The supervisors will also consider a request by TDI Holdings for modifications from the subdivision regulations and public works standards for the proposed Savera East subdivision, located in the vicinity of the northeast corner of Foothills Boulevard and County 14th Street in Yuma.
Other action items include reviewing and accepting the Yuma Proving Ground Compatible Use Study and setting a public hearing on proposed amendments to the Yuma County Comprehensive Building Safety Code to conform to the City of Yuma’s building code.
The agenda also calls for updates on COVID-19 and activities occurring at the border that involve or affect the county’s Health and Emergency Management departments.
In addition, the supervisors will hold a hearing on a request to change the land use designation of a 6.98-acre parcel located at the southeast corner of Avenue 3E and County 18½ Street in Yuma from Agricultural/Rural Residential to Rural Density Residential.
Also, the supervisors will receive updates on state and federal legislative issues.
The agenda also contains the following consent calendar items:
• Purchase of vehicles for the offices of assessor, county attorney and adult probation from National Auto Fleet Group in an amount not to exceed $225,000.
• Purchase of new core switch equipment to replace current equipment from New Technical Solutions in an amount not to exceed $250,000.
• Acceptance of a $34,782 grant from the Administrative Office of the Courts for the Juvenile Crime Reduction Fund.
• Intergovernmental agreement with Somerton covering the financing of professional engineering services for the design of “Avenue D/E Corridor: County 16th Street (US 95) to County 18th Street Project.”
• Elimination of 14 vacant positions due to the closure of Aztec High School.
• Approval of the Segal Benefits Consultant second-year renewal contract for the Yuma County Employee Benefit Trust, effective Aug. 15, in the amount of $69,000.
• The Yuma County Workforce Development Board, operated by Arizona@Work, requests that the Yuma County Board of Supervisors approves the Modified Yuma County Workforce Development 4-Year Plan 2020/2023.
• Approval of revised language in the Construction Manager at Risk Agreement with Pilkington Construction Company for the Yuma County Administration Building project.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. View the complete agenda and staff reports at tinyurl.com/yc4t66j5.