The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider a text amendment changing the South Foothills Bike Route in the 2020 Comprehensive Plan. The Yuma Regional Bicycle Coalition requested that the route be moved to Ironwood Drive because Foothills Boulevard has become too dangerous.
The commission will also consider initiating a text amendment to the zoning ordinance changing the maximum height of fences exempt from the permit requirements and increasing the maximum height of fences and walls to 7 feet in residential and rural area zoning districts.
In addition, the commission will consider initiating an amendment to the county’s building safety code to maintain consistency with the City of Yuma.
The commission is scheduled to review and accept the Yuma Proving Ground Compatible Use Study, a guideline that could lead to changes to the county’s comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance.
The item was continued from the June 28 meeting after Commissioner Gary Black said that he would like to thoroughly review the study and Commissioner AJ Mosqueda stated she would also like an opportunity to review the entire study and the stakeholder comments.
In other action, the commission is expected to open a 60-day public information and participation process for a major amendment to the county’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan that would change the land use designation of a 60-acre parcel from agriculture/rural preservation to agricultural/industrial.
This major amendment will allow the applicant to request the rezoning of the property from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Heavy Industrial and a Special Use Permit to establish a green hydrogen production facility at the southwest corner of County 19th Street and the alignment of Avenue 2E in Yuma.
A minor amendment case involves a request to change the land use designation of a 6.98-acre parcel located at the southeast corner of Avenue 3E and County 18½ Street in Yuma from agricultural/rural residential to rural density residential.
Two other cases are connected to the proposed Savera East subdivision, located at the northeast corner of Foothills Boulevard and County 14th Street. The developers have requested two modifications from the subdivision regulations and two modifications from the public works standards.
In addition, they are asking for approval of the tentative map for the proposed subdivision, which is in the Recreational Vehicle Subdivision zoning.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St. To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to tinyurl.com/8jxkkb7c.