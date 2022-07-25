The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider a text amendment changing the South Foothills Bike Route in the 2020 Comprehensive Plan. The Yuma Regional Bicycle Coalition requested that the route be moved to Ironwood Drive because Foothills Boulevard has become too dangerous.

The commission will also consider initiating a text amendment to the zoning ordinance changing the maximum height of fences exempt from the permit requirements and increasing the maximum height of fences and walls to 7 feet in residential and rural area zoning districts.

