The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved changing the designated bike route in the Foothills to the curvy Ironwood Drive although one supervisor preferred El Camino Del Diablo because it’s a straighter shot.
Before taking action, the supervisors held a public hearing and discussed the text amendment changing the circulation element of the Comprehensive Plan.
The Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition requested that the alignment along Foothills Boulevard be moved to Ironwood Drive due to a large increase in vehicular traffic. The coalition noted that a change in alignment to Ironwood Drive would increase the safety of cyclists. The route also includes a portion of South Frontage Road.
The Engineering Department evaluated the Ironwood Drive alignment and agreed to the recommended move, noting that it has substantial right-of-way and roadway width to accommodate the bike route.
In addition, staff noted, the traffic along Ironwood Drive is significantly less than on Foothills Boulevard.
Supervisor Darren Simmons asked staff whether they considered El Camino del Diablo because it’s wider and “very straight” whereas Ironwood curves a lot through the neighborhood.
“I’m just worried about intermixing bikes into areas where there may be blind curves,” Simmons said.
County Engineer Frank Sanchez noted that staff did take a look at that route, but they had to weigh several aspects, such as the pavement and the desire of the biking community.
“They actually prefer Ironwood. Camino del Diablo did have a little bit more ADTs (average daily traffic), which we took that into account. The pavement condition was a little better on Ironwood than it was on Camino del Diablo, but one of the bigger things that we looked at was what did the biking community want, and they were pretty adamant about wanting it on Ironwood,” Sanchez said.
Vice Chair Jonathan Lines also raised concerns with the width of South Frontage Road and having a mix of bicycles and vehicles.
Sanchez explained that South Frontage Road is a bike route, not a bike lane, where there isn’t going to be a mix of bikes and vehicles. A bike route is signed “so that bicyclists and vehicles know that there’s gonna be cyclists on this road. This is more information. It’s not an official bike lane where vehicles cannot travel on bike lanes and you’re a little bit more protected. This is just a bike route.”
“My concern is the winter traffic in that area. It’s horrific, specifically on that South Frontage Road,” Line said. He also asked about the liability of designating a bike route when the road width is limited.
“It’s a gray area,” Sanchez replied. “Bicycles are allowed to be on the road, and so I don’t think we have, even though we designated the bike route, that liability because they are allowed to be on the road.”
Chairman Tony Reyes said he believed it would be a liability and irresponsible not to designate a route since bicycling is “growing leaps and bounds.”
During the public hearing, Marty Hoganson, a coalition board director and Foothills Bicycle Club representative, said their main objective was to get the bike route off of Foothills Boulevard, which has “a lot of traffic moving fast over the speed limit.”
As for Ironwood, bicyclists like the curves because “traffic is a lot slower there. They don’t have a big straight line shot to get from one part of the Foothills to the other. It’s residential, they’re winding through there at slow speeds,” he said.
As far as South Frontage Road, he added, “you’re going to have bicycles on it, a lot of bicycles on it, whether you have the sign up saying it’s a designated route or not. I mean, it is one of the few ways to get around the Foothills.”
He also pointed out the increase in bicyclists. “We see bicycles in both directions everywhere we go these days. And I think with the advent of electric bikes, there are a lot more people out there,’ Hoganson said. “We’re hoping by putting a sign up that says designated bike route that they’re a little more aware of us at least.”
Gene Dalbey, coalition chair, pointed out that signage and lane markings on the pavement would “be a big improvement,” although a signed bike route “means absolutely nothing to the average motorist.”
Approving the route as recommended “is probably a step in the right direction,” Dalbey said. “Unfortunately, sometimes we don’t know the unintended consequences that come from decisions that we make. And I can’t predict the future so I don’t know what might happen from this in the future. But I’m very much in favor of it.”
Dalbey reiterated that motorists sometimes take advantage of “straight shots” and speed, while turns cause them to slow down.
“I do applaud the efforts that have been made here, and I think it’s important to recognize that safety is the element and signage is important. The other piece of the puzzle is enforcement. So if we know it’s a critical area and speeding is the problem, then maybe we can get a little more enforcement from the Sheriff’s Office.”
“What can we do to make everybody safe? Put everybody on bicycles.” he quipped.
Reyes noted that the Comprehensive Plan is a living document that they could always change, but it would have to go back to the Planning and Zoning Commission. He suggested approving it as recommended to see how it works.
“I’m just trying to find the safest route for the bikers because it’s already harrowing enough out there with the traffic and Camino (del Diablo) looks to me like the better choice just as far as the width of the roadway,” Simmons said.
Nevertheless, Simmons motioned to approve the route change but called for another look at El Camino del Diablo.
The motion passed with a 5-0 vote.