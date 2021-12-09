This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Foothills Christmas Parade of Lights and just like last year, the parade marches forward with COVID safety precautions in place. Taking place on the nights of Friday, Dec. 17, Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19, the parade begins at 6 p.m. from the large lot at the corner of 46th Street and Foothills Boulevard.
According to the parade’s official Facebook page, 34-year winter visitor Norma Devereaux provided a description of the parade’s history, sharing that, “In 1986 a group of dune buggy owners decided to have a parade and sing carols to some of our older friends … We ended the parade with homemade clam chowder and pecan pie. Eventually we had a truck and trailer to carry carolers and an accordion player. Each year the parade became larger and included a variety of vehicles. We have since quit participating but share in the delight of watching.”
Devereaux’s description states that the parade usually now has upwards of 100 decorated vehicles, whose decorations all come from volunteers.
The parade is an outdoor event in the Foothills and per a release from Matt Engle, co-chair of this year’s parade, all three night routes provide plenty of socially distant viewing space as most folks view the parade from their cars or with family members.
In the release, the Steering Committee expressed that it may be hard to enforce COVID safety protocols, but it is their hope that “all the viewers this year will use precautions so they will be around to view the parade next year!”
To stay safe, all communications regarding the parade have been accompanied by COVID safety protocols and parade vehicle drivers have been required to wear face coverings at mandatory driver meetings.
ROUTE INFORMATION:
Friday night’s route is known as the Neighborhood Route. Starting from the lot at 46th Street and Foothills Boulevard, the route will primarily pass through 48th and 55th streets as well as Dorothy Drive, Montana Avenue, El Camino Del Diablo, Avenue 14E and Avenue 14 and a half E.
Paper maps of the Neighborhood route can be found at Wheezy’s, Goldsboro Bakery, Hair Loft, 5 Star Sunshades, Donut Corral, Foothills Eatery, Laundromat, Foothills Bank, Pack Rats, Mini-Mart, Foothills Executive Golf and Ace Hardware in the Foothills.
Saturday night’s route is known as the South Side Route, which covers nine RV parks on the south side of Interstate 8. This route will pass through Westwind, Blue Sky, Sun Ridge, Western Sands, Adobe Village, Sunset Village, Yuma Venture, Gila Mountain and Foothills Village RV parks and resorts.
Sunday night’s route is known as the North Side Route and will pass through RV parks and resorts north of I-8. The route will pass through Sundance, Mesa Del Sol, Caravan Oasis, Shangra La and La Quintas RV parks and resorts. Due to road construction, Bonita Mesa will not be on the route.
For actual maps of the routes, visit the parade’s official Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3rNkhgN or on NextDoor.