Foothills Fry’s store manager saves the (birth)day

Editor’s note: This story is one in an ongoing series celebrating Yuma’s everyday heroes and their contribution to the community’s greater good.
While they may not wear capes, Yuma’s hometown heroes are best known for their hearts of gold and tendencies to go above and beyond for the people in their community — and Frank Moreno, manager of Fry’s Food and Drug in the Foothills, is no exception.
When COVID-19 concerns and stay-at-home directives left snowbird Roland Midgley celebrating his 86th birthday alone in the Foothills, Fry’s received a phone call from Midgley’s daughter, who was quarantining in her own home in Orange County, California.
“My dad loves their chocolate cake,” said Midgley’s daughter, Kim Brown. “I couldn’t get a delivery through the Instacart because they don’t deliver from the bakery. Frank the store manager got on the phone and I went through my whole story about my dad and how I couldn’t be there for his birthday and it would just make his day if something nice could happen to him. Long story short, Frank went above and beyond to make that happen.”
Using his day off, Moreno delivered a chocolate cake — which he personally covered the cost of — to Midgley’s door, along with a card, balloons, toilet paper and 5-gallon bottle of water.
“(My dad) was tickled and it made his day, and it made my day,” Brown said. “It just touched me that somebody cared enough to go out of their way to make somebody feel important on a day where they can’t go anywhere.”
A kindergarten teacher, Brown is accustomed to visiting her father every other weekend, as well as every spring break and birthday. With those traditions being altered by coronavirus restrictions, Brown said she’s grateful to know someone as selfless as Moreno stepped up to take care of her father when she couldn’t.
“That’s been hard for me,” Brown said. “I was so bummed to miss this one, but it was nice that I found somebody that could make that happen for me.”
As for Moreno, he said his act of kindness was a simple gesture that should be in everyone’s nature.
“No one should have to spend their birthday alone, whether we’re in this pandemic or not,” he said. “It’s not hard to go out and help somebody. Sometimes it shouldn’t even take a second thought. To me, it was a blessing to be able to help somebody’s family out.”
Moreno’s hope in all of this is that his actions will inspire others to go out of their way to do something good for someone else in need.
“Just because I’m a manager of a store doesn’t mean I can’t take it to the next level if a customer ever needs help,” Moreno said. “If I can give help or hope to somebody, it makes me think that I’m not powerless to do even just a little bit.”