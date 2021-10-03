A Foothills hotel previously set to house asylum seekers is now housing Border Patrol agents.
Residents reported seeing many agents at the Best Western Plus on South Frontage Road and at least six transportation buses were parked outside the hotel premises on Saturday.
Residents also indicated that the hotel was not accepting guests, and some questioned whether the plan to shelter migrants had been reinstated.
But, according to a Yuma County official, that is not the case. Supervisor Jonathan Lines confirmed to the Yuma Sun that the hotel is housing Border Patrol agents coming into the area due to the surge in migrants.
It is not housing migrants, Lines stated.
NBC reported on Thursday that the U.S. has been quietly preparing for possibly the biggest surge of migrants at the southern border in decades if the COVID-19 restriction known as Title 42 is lifted on Thursday.
According to the news outlet, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas indicated a “worst-case scenario” of 350,000 to 400,000 migrants at the border this month.
Title 42 gives federal health officials powers during a pandemic to take “extraordinary measures” to limit transmission of an infectious disease, according to the Associated Press. The Trump administration used it to block most asylum seekers from entering the U.S. to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The AP reported that the Biden administration kept the rule in place, with an exception for unaccompanied children, as COVID-19 continues to rage around the world and amid an increase in migrants seeking to enter through the southern border due to violence and economic upheaval in Central America, Haiti and elsewhere.
However, the new administration has recently allowed families and some single adults to stay and claim asylum because Mexico lacks the capacity to take them back, NBC reported.
But U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled Sept. 16 that Title 42 did not give the authority to block asylum seekers from crossing the border and ordered the rule lifted, which is expected to happen this week.
Federal officials initially planned to house asylum seekers, particularly those testing positive to COVID-19, in the Foothills hotel as a way to isolate them from the population. But Immigration and Customs Enforcement canceled the plans after pushback from local officials and citizen protest.
Plans had called for Endeavors, a faith-based community service organization under contract with Homeland Security, to quarantine infected asylum seekers. The organization provides temporary shelter and processing services to migrants across the nation.
Yuma County supervisors were not told of the plans. The local officials were not happy with the location and apparent lack of transparency on behalf of Endeavors and the federal government. They cited concerns with a public health crisis as well as the economic impact on surrounding businesses who depend on patronage from regular hotel guests.
The supervisors said they were not told of plans to house the migrants in the area, and if they had been told, they would have objected, as did many residents.
“We received multiple phone calls from constituents in the area concerned about the hotel. We hope they will be happy with the outcome after sharing their concerns,” Lines told the Yuma Sun after learning about the canceled plans.
The supervisors also pointed out that removing available hotel rooms would have meant that winter visitors and other guests who need temporary lodging, such as seasonal agricultural workers, might not find a place to stay.
In addition, Lines previously noted that both commanders of the Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station were “extremely concerned” with their inability to find rooms for visiting military personnel attending the semi-annual Weapons and Tactics Instruction course, which is currently underway.
Simmons wasn’t given a specific reason as to why the plans for the Foothills hotel were dropped. The supervisor and other officials reached out to legislators for help and sent out letters voicing their concerns, but Simmons credits the members of the public who voiced their opinion for putting a stop to the arrangement.
“I really believe it’s the number of people that got involved that stopped this, and it’s nice that the government actually listened to the public,” Simmons told the Yuma Sun.