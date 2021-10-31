The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider accepting a grant of $584,654 from Arizona State Park and Trails for development of the Foothills Multipurpose Complex.
Plans call for turning the vacant land next to the Foothills Library into a park with grassy turf, walking paths and a ramada with picnic tables, a children’s playground, and a parking lot.
In addition, after staff asked that the item be postponed to this meeting, the supervisors are expected to discuss and possibly decide on either a lease, lease-purchase or purchase of the building at 102 S. Main St., the former Hoppstetter Furniture, for use as a temporary office for the Recorder and Elections Services during construction of the new administration facility.
The supervisors will also consider the following actions on the consent calendar:
• Amending the fund balance policy for the Jail, Health and Library districts retroactively to July 1 due to unprecedented revenue collections. Current policy focuses mostly on economic downturns and revenue reductions.
• Adopting the 2021 Yuma County Community Wildfire Protection Plan Update, recently completed by the Office of Emergency Management.
• Approving the list of properties to be sold at the Tax Deeded Property Auction and authorizing the auction to be held in March online at www.publicsurplus.com, with the specific date to be determined.
• Authorizing the chairman to sign the Fill the Gap application for fiscal year 2021-22 in the amount of $190,834. Fill the Gap is a program developed by the Arizona Legislature to address the increased court caseloads resulting from additional peace officers in the field. Fill the Gap revenues derive from a percent of appellate filing fees and the Local Court Assistance Fund, also known as the 5% Set Aside.
• Approving an amendment to the intergovernmental agreement between the county’s Public Works Department and Arizona Department of Corrections for change in pay for the correctional officer supervision position from the current rate of $20.13 an hour to $30.77 an hour .
• Authorizing the Public Works director to purchase eight trucks and vans from Bill Alexander Ford of Yuma in an amount not to exceed $280,631.
• As requested by the Yuma County Republican Party, approving Republican Precinct Committeemen appointments to fill vacancies for terms that will expire on Oct. 1, 2022.
• Approving an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Yuma for the Stormwater Retention/Detention Basins Project, covering the construction, maintenance and financing for the North Central Basin Stormwater Lift Station, which is located at Avenue A and 4th Street, as well as the construction plans, and authorize the Flood Control District to advertise for bids.
The supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. The meeting will also air live on Facebook.