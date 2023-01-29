Many residents turned out to protest proposed rezoning and land use designation changes for nearly 500 acres in the vicinity of Avenue 14E. The property is currently vacant desert terrain that is used by outdoor enthusiasts for recreation.
About a dozen community members spoke at a public hearing held Tuesday by the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission. All but one speaker objected to the requests, citing issues with potential density, traffic, flooding, water and sewer deficiencies, environmental impacts and more.
Staff recommended approval of the requests, noting that they were compatible with the county’s Comprehensive Plan for the Foothills Planning Area.
To yells of “rubber stamp” and “you are wrecking the community,” the commission voted to recommend approval of four requests, some with dissenting votes, and recommendation denial for two requests involving a large number of acreage.
The Board of Supervisors will make the final decision.
Several of the speakers objected to the lack of site plan outlining the developer’s intentions for the property and lack of traffic study. However, staff noted that a site plan and traffic study are not required during this part of the process. A traffic study is one of the conditions of rezoning, which the developer agreed to do.
Kevin Dahl, the representative for the developer, Granite Yuma LLC, explained that the property has been owned by the same people for 40 years and they just decided to start developing it, which he noted they have the right to do.
Although he didn’t specify a specific plan, Dahl noted that Yuma has a shortage of workforce housing, which requires medium and high density residential designations and a recreational vehicle subdivision zoning, which allows both stick-built and manufactured homes.
“There are zero apartments in the Foothills. So if you’re going to college or single, going to YPG to work, if you can’t afford a house, there’s no opportunities, and you want to live in the Foothills, there is zero opportunity to rent an apartment,” he said.
He added: “This property will not develop overnight. This is a 20-, 30-year plan, if not longer.”
Chairman Danny Bryant said he understood the need of neighbors to know the plans of a developer. “We struggle when we do a rezoning because we have this hunger to wanting to know what’s coming next,” he said.
Nevertheless, Bryant noted that “RVS zoning fits in the Foothills area, that’s what it is for most of it.” RVS zoning allows 5-14 dwelling units per acre, depending on lot size, staff said.
Some of the commissioners also noted that development would take decades, as it has been with most of the existing subdivisions in the Foothills.
“We’re trying to keep Foothills the way it is. I’ve been riding out there, enjoying the desert the way it is since I was a young man,” one speaker said.
He said he understood the need for growth and new housing, but, he added, “My issue here is the R2 and R3 density. We have nothing like that in the Foothills and it’s not keeping with what we moved out there for. This is not an urban area, this is a rural-type environment, and we’re trying to keep it that way.” He urged the commission to consider the long-term repercussions of higher density.
Another speaker mentioned a need for a study of crime that she believes comes with apartments and RV lots. Other speakers mentioned noise pollution and negative impact to wildlife and natural resources.
One woman offered to reimburse the developer for 40 years of property taxes so neighbors can own the land and build a park. “I know it’s really easy when it’s not your backyard,” she added.
A woman said that the requests violated the policies and priorities of the Foothills Planning Area. Barraza reviewed each of the policies and said that none of the proposals are in violation.
The sole supporter, longtime Foothills developer Ross Wait, noted that Yuma County has very little private land left for housing development. He pointed out that 1,500 Marines arrived in Yuma without their wives and families due to a lack of housing.
“There’s tremendous need for housing in this community,” Wait added.
Senior Planner Javier Barraza Plan said that the vision for this area, according to the plan adopted in 2010, is for urban residential development.
“That’s not changing. That’s still the vision of this Comprehensive Plan,” he said.
Some commissioners initially asked for more time to do more research, but after staff explained that approving the rezoning does not mean building can start right away and the developer will still have up to 10 years to submit tentative maps of proposed development, they decided to make a decision right then.
Commissioner Ron Van Why, who initially wanted more time and then changed his mind, noted that staff would not recommend approval of requests if they violated the Comprehensive Plan.
“If we prolong it, we’re just going to be in the same situation next month,” he said.
Bryant agreed, noting, “Staff has done a lot of research, a lot of time to put it together. We’ve heard from the community. They’re obviously not going to be happy with development out there. I can’t say I don’t blame them. It’s a beautiful view.”
Commissioner Scott Mulhern declared a conflict and recused himself from all the cases.