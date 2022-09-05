FOOTHILLS – “Closed for special event,” the sign on the door read. Hands Extended Thrift Store was closed all week from Tuesday, Aug. 30 to Saturday, Sept. 3, but its doors were still open to a very special public for a “Pay It Forward Celebration.”
“We’re closed for the week in order to provide for those who need it, need help,” said Margaret DeTemple, who works with clothing at the store. “And so they’re going to be given a coupon of $200. They can pile clothes and go out in the backyard, and fill up a bag for free for $50 with two large items and there’s lots of bikes so maybe they’ll choose a bike!”
DeTemple is one of many year-round volunteers at the store, which they consider a “labor of love.”
Sherry Whitworth, a spokesperson for Hands Extended, explained that the store’s low prices and charity are possible because of the way it’s run.
“We have no labor,” she said. “No one is paid and everything here is donated. It makes it
to where we can give freely– it doesn’t matter what it is. I mean, when [people] come in today, they can pick whatever they want.”
For this special celebration, 170 certificates went out to low-income families in the community to come into the shop and receive $200 worth of merchandise for free. $50 general gift certificates and $50 grocery store certificates were also given in addition to the merchandise.
“Today (Tuesday) is all active military,” Sherry said on the first day of the celebration. “So they’re active military that are at a level of pay that really can’t support their family well. There’s going to be gift certificates for gasoline, gift certificates for food. So when they leave, they could leave with merchandise from here and then gas for the car or food for dinner.”
Each day of the event was open to different groups of people, who’d all been previously vetted as genuinely in need of assistance by the charities Hands Extended regularly gives to. So Tuesday was for active military, Wednesday was for veterans and families who go to the safe house, Thursday was for personally-vetted invitees by volunteers, Friday was for local churches and Saturday was for those who couldn’t come in on their assigned day or had an unspent balance on their original certificate.
This celebration was the first of its kind for Hands Extended, but the spokesperson shared that the store had previously paid it forward by giving out 100 $100 checks for volunteers to give out. Additionally, they give indirectly by donating to local charities as well as helping pay for local youth to go to college.
The store’s history, in fact, extends back to about 2005 as a ministry educating children in Mexico, but now it’s a dual ministry with local involvement through the thrift store, which has been around for about six years.
Year-round volunteers help serve as department heads–the store has all sorts of merchandise, from books, electronics and collectibles to clothing, crafts, furniture and decorations. The number of volunteers increases considerably when winter visitors come back to Yuma also.
“Every woman’s here because she wants to be,” Hands Extended’s spokesperson said. “If they don’t want to be, they soon find out that it’s just this. But we’re here because we love people. We’re here because we love helping people. We’re not here for what we can get or to feel good. We’re just here because we love people.”
Now that the official celebration has ended, Sherry said that the store will definitely be doing this again. She mentioned that the lady handing out certificates, Charlene Rice, had trouble keeping from crying because she said “she’s never gotten so many phone calls in her life. The people that came to the store (Tuesday) had a wonderful time and they were so appreciative.”
And the celebration is now being opened up this week as well. Hands Extended is opening up their backlot and side lot to the entire community to come and get things they might need also–for free.
Individuals and families in need of any merchandise from the thrift store are welcome to come to the store, located at 13341 S Frontage Rd in the Foothills, today until Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.
And for those interested in helping the store, Sherry stated they can help in all kinds of ways.
“They can volunteer, which is great,” she said. “They can tell people about us, which is another great thing. They can donate. They can donate usable clean merchandise or they can donate cash. There’s just so many ways they can help.
“If we get enough help from the community, we would love to build another one … and make it a high-end thrift store with boutique items, designer clothing, collectibles, good jewelry–like real silver jewelry, gems in it. The community doesn’t have anything like that really out here. And I think it would be something that would really be good for the community plus help us help more people.”