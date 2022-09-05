FOOTHILLS – “Closed for special event,” the sign on the door read. Hands Extended Thrift Store was closed all week from Tuesday, Aug. 30 to Saturday, Sept. 3, but its doors were still open to a very special public for a “Pay It Forward Celebration.”

“We’re closed for the week in order to provide for those who need it, need help,” said Margaret DeTemple, who works with clothing at the store. “And so they’re going to be given a coupon of $200. They can pile clothes and go out in the backyard, and fill up a bag for free for $50 with two large items and there’s lots of bikes so maybe they’ll choose a bike!”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

