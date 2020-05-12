The annual Peace Officer Memorial Service, which has been held by the Fraternal Order of Police Yuma Lodge #24 on May 15 for the last 44 years, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yuma Police Department Sgt. Eric Egan, Fraternal Order of Police president, made the announcement in an email on Monday, citing the social distancing recommendation that prohibits gathering in large groups.
“It is our duty to honor and remember our 37 fallen officers from the Yuma area communities. Making the decision to cancel our event was not taken lightly,” Egan said. “This would have been the first memorial service in front of the new monument.”
Although there will be no public gathering, Egan said he will hold a small service via Facebook Live on May 15th at 7 p.m. that can be watched on the Yuma FOP Monument Project Facebook page.
The new Fallen Officer Monument is located on the west side of the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex (PAAC) by the grass retention basin, just north of the lake. It features a 44-foot-long block wall, broken up into three sections, with the center portion made from corrugated metal that stands 11 feet high.
In the area in front of the monument there is a statue, artificial turf, and a large gathering area covered in paving stones. There is also a sidewalk that stretches from the parking lot all the way to the memorial.
On the block walls are 37 plaques, each containing the name of a fallen officer, accompanied by the name of the agency they worked for and when they died — which is referred to as their end of watch date.
“The community rallied to help us build a new Fallen Officer Monument over the past few years, and the build project has been completed,” Egan said.
The block walls are similar to the ones at the City of Yuma’s Armed Forces Park, so more plaques can be added.
Egan added that the FOP Yuma Lodge is planning on holding a dedication ceremony in the fall to recognize the supporters of the project. More details will be announced closer to the event.