In honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day, the Quechan Indian Tribe will be planting 500 honey mesquite trees – along with some cottonwoods and willows – on Saturday, April 29 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thanks to a contract agreement with the Department of Agriculture through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), the tribe will be reimbursed for the project – but they’re in need of volunteers. Quechan’s Environmental Director Chase Choate explained that his department is short-staffed at the moment but they’re looking to see how much they can get done in their efforts to help restore the Colorado River riparian areas.
“Anybody who’s willing to come out and help out the environment can come,” he said. “... we’re all gonna have sandwiches, snacks and fruit, water. We will have little cooling stations because there’s really no shade in this area so we’re going to have a couple of awnings and chairs.
“... We’re going to get people together and see how many we can get done. And we don’t have to plant them all but that’ll definitely help out my crew because I only have two guys and they’re the ones who have to plant everything.”
But why plant these trees? Choate explained that the tribe has been restoring about 15 acres of land every few years and has restored about 100 acres already. This project continues that effort and will help the native wildlife in the Colorado River area. By clearing out invasive species of flora and putting native vegetation in their place, the area can have a “clean slate.”
“[Invasives] do not create a habitat for the wildlife out here so having that biodiversity of plant life, food source definitely helps out the wildlife,” Choate said. “... This also kind of bridges our communities together and this volunteer event is the perfect opportunity for that.”
The opportunity to plant honey mesquites is also special to the tribe because the tree is culturally significant to them, the Cocopah Indian Tribe and other indigenous peoples in the Southwest. Native Americans in the Yuma area used the trees’ beans for food, the wood for shelter and firewood and roots for cradle boards, for example.
The Quechan Indian Tribe’s Environmental Department views the project as part of their duty being stewards of the land.
Northern Arizona University – Yuma is also assisting with the task as part of their endeavors to prioritize environmental protection and sustainability. NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera declared a climate emergency on Earth Day 2022 and since then, NAU – Yuma has become the first university site outside Flagstaff to be certified as sustainable by the Green Office of NAU.
NAU reports that energy-saving posters, a robust recycling program and waste-reduction initiatives have all contributed to this accomplishment for the campus, which shares facilities with Arizona Western College. But the efforts are year-round and extend outside campus. That’s why NAU – Yuma faculty and students are planning to volunteer at the tree-planting event and are encouraging the community to join them in supporting the Quechan Indian Tribe’s project.
“We want to be part of this change we’re making in the world and as part of a university committed to that change, we’re taking incremental steps that will lead to sustainable change for our campus and the community that surrounds us,” said Susan Lauer, manager of operations for NAU-Yuma.
To help with the cause, folks are asked to show up Saturday morning wearing pants, long-sleeve shirts, hats and closed-toe shoes. Take Interstate 8 to Winterhaven Drive exit south, turn right (west) onto Seminole Canal Road toward Andrade approximately 2 miles. The entrance to the event will be on the left. Signs will be posted for volunteers’ convenience.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.