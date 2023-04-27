In honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day, the Quechan Indian Tribe will be planting 500 honey mesquite trees – along with some cottonwoods and willows – on Saturday, April 29 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thanks to a contract agreement with the Department of Agriculture through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), the tribe will be reimbursed for the project – but they’re in need of volunteers. Quechan’s Environmental Director Chase Choate explained that his department is short-staffed at the moment but they’re looking to see how much they can get done in their efforts to help restore the Colorado River riparian areas.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you