When Larry Munoz got into coaching baseball, the reason was simple – he wanted to coach his sons.
He didn’t count on falling in love with the job.
Now 40 years and approximately 480 players later, Munoz has decided it’s time to step down. But the Yuma baseball community isn’t going let that happen without some well deserved fan fare.
Munoz was nominated for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ new Game Changers Program award for coaches – and he has been selected to be the very first recipient. Along with that honor, he will be throwing out the first pitch at the Diamondbacks’ game against the St. Louis Cardinals inside Chase Field on May 28.
“I’m very lucky. It’s an honor to be chosen,” said Munoz, talking about being selected to receive the award. “It humbles you.”
Munoz doesn’t remember the exact year he started coaching, but he estimates it’s been 40 years since he started. And he said he was going to make the 2020 season his last before the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked that plan. In the interim he made the decision to go ahead and step away from coaching starting with the 2021 season.
There wasn’t supposed to be any fanfare surrounding his departure, but George Owens changed all that.
Owens, a coach himself and former president of the YBBL Cal Ripken League, decided to nominate Munoz for the Game Changers award.
“Larry Munoz has been a positive influence on the baseball field for over 30 seasons with the Yuma Boys Baseball League,” said Owens in his nomination letter.
“As a coach he brings knowledge, baseball skills and most importantly a calm demeanor. Larry is a forward thinking coach and he teaches his players to take things in stride and move forward through situations. This is not only important in sports, it is essential in life.
“Yuma has been blessed to have Larry Munoz coach. He is a legend in our community and he is selfless. He is not only a great coach but exemplifies the type of person we want our children to model as they grow into adults.”
Munoz said in the beginning, all he wanted to do was coach his sons, Manuel, Gabriel, Steve and Eric.
“It was fun, and I just stayed with it,” he said.
“After all my kids were gone I kept coaching because I liked it. It was fun, it was just fun to do, fun to see kids that hadn’t played ball get their first hit, the smile on their faces, it was worth it to see something like that. It was awesome.”
Out of an estimated 480 kids he coached, he said there are two who stand out – Cesar Castillo and Jake Thrower.
Castillo went on to play at Arizona State University and was drafted by the Chicago White Sox after graduation. He played in the White Sox organization before becoming a teacher and head baseball coach at San Luis High School.
“Larry coached me when I started playing at the age of 10,” said Castillo. “He made it fun as he was and still is as enthusiastic as I can remember back in 1989. He hasn’t changed and is still as passionate as he was when I was a 10 year old.
“He still brings out the best in our Yuma kids. I want to be like Larry and coach for that many years and make an impact in our kids’ lives on and off the field like he has done for over 30 years.”
Thrower played on Munoz’ team, Carol’s Catering Service, which won the 1987 city championship.
Thrower went on to play at the University of Arizona, and signed as a free agent with the San Diego Padres.
“Larry Munoz was more than a coach, he was a father figure, role model, support system and friend for all his former players,” said Thrower.
“He encouraged us, motivated us and encouraged us to enjoy the game. I was particularly hard on myself during my little league days and I still remember how he would sit beside me and encourage me and help me understand that a strikeout, error, bad pitching performance or whatever, is part of the game.
“He would promote that competitive spirit that all athletes need to excel. He is the perfect example of a coach father and ambassador to the game of baseball.
“I’m so happy for him to be recognized. He deserves it.”
Dustin Payne, the Diamondbacks’ Director of Strategic Community Partnerships and Programs, confirmed that Munoz is the very first coaching recipient of the Game Changers award.
“The D-backs Game Changers Program supported by Steward Health Care is a new recognition program designed to recognize youth sports coaches and youth athletes that display qualities that fall in line with Positive Coaching Alliance principles,” said Payne.
“We selected Larry based on the nomination that was submitted by George Owens of Yuma Boys Baseball League. It was clear from reading the nomination that Larry was a most deserving winner of this recognition based on the impact that he has made on the lives of so many young ball players and families over the past 30 years.”
Munoz said he knew nothing about the award or the nomination. All he knew was that Owens kept telling him that a Diamondbacks representative was trying to get in touch with him.
“I called them up and thought maybe they were going to give me some tickets or something,” said Munoz with a laugh.
“It’s been fun and that honor right there, I never would have thought something like that would happen.
“It humbles you. It’s all about teaching kids how to play the game and seeing the smiles on kids’ faces when they do play and get a hit or make a good play in the field. That’s what makes it great.
“Coaching taught me a lot too, a lot about kids. Not all kids are the same, but if you treat all kids in a positive manner, somewhere down the line it’s going to help.
“And there’s been a lot of good coaches, a lot of guys who have coached and I got to coach with them and had good battles against some good guys. It was a good run, but it was time.
“I have so many people to thank. My wife Karen, she’s my biggest supporter. She’s supported me all those years of coaching.
“And Jim Zack. Me and him have been together for a long time. He was always right there helping me coach.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for all those years of coaching. I owe special thanks to all the coaches who have helped me through these years. I can’t thank enough people. I’ve had so many guys help me coach and parents. To name them I would leave somebody out.”
Munoz, who was a catcher during his high school baseball career at Yuma, said his biggest worry now is embarrassing himself when he throws that first pitch on Friday.
So, he’s been working out with one of his grandsons.
“I’ve been trying to warm up,” he said with a grin. “But I don’t want to practice too much because my arm might get sore.”