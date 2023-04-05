The Arizona Artists Guild (AAG) recently recognized two Arizona Western College art majors for their ceramic work and after celebrating their art, they’ll be transferring to universities with their heads held high and a little more distinction to their names. The AAG recognition has endowed both students with art exhibition and scholarships.

According to AWC, Belsy Trigueros was the recipient of the Arizona Clay Association Scholarship for $1,000 while Cesar Duarte earned the Erin O’Dell Scholarship for $1,000.

