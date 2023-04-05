The Arizona Artists Guild (AAG) recently recognized two Arizona Western College art majors for their ceramic work and after celebrating their art, they’ll be transferring to universities with their heads held high and a little more distinction to their names. The AAG recognition has endowed both students with art exhibition and scholarships.
According to AWC, Belsy Trigueros was the recipient of the Arizona Clay Association Scholarship for $1,000 while Cesar Duarte earned the Erin O’Dell Scholarship for $1,000.
Both students were featured in an exhibition of their artwork, “New Art Arizona,” at the West Valley Art Museum inside Peoria City Hall, located at 8401 W Monroe St. in Peoria. The show ran from Monday, Feb. 13 through Wednesday, March 22 and culminated with the artists presenting their during an awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 21 at the Arizona Artists Guild in Phoenix.
The AAG Visual Arts Scholarship Program is available yearly to full-time students from Arizona’s universities and community colleges. But AWC shined a light on the fact that of the 11 students awarded scholarships this year, Trigueros and Duarte were two of only three undergraduate students selected. Jurors had made final choices based on the quality of art submissions as well as the students’ statements.
“I feel very fortunate to be able to experience this opportunity,” Trigueros said. “I was initially in disbelief when I was informed that I was selected to receive the Arizona Clay Scholarship. I feel honored to have exhibited my personal pieces alongside other graduate artists throughout Arizona.”
She recounted that she was originally looking to meet an art credit requirement but now it’s led to new aspirations.
“I was on the Women’s Soccer team at Arizona Western College and I chose ceramics because I needed an art credit and felt the need to try something I have never experienced before,” she said. “This was a way to challenge myself. Now, I aspire to become a professor of Studio Arts. I am currently taking diverse studio classes, including printmaking, painting and ceramics, which have broadened my abilities. My goal is to teach what I have learned to future students.”
Trigueros earned her associate’s degree in General Studies in 2021 and is now pursuing a degree in Studio Art with an emphasis in Ceramics and Sculpture. She’ll be applying her scholarship toward tuition at the university art program of her choice.
AWC reports that Duarte will be graduating with his associate’s in General Studies this May and plans to transfer to Northern Arizona University to pursue a bachelor’s in Studio Arts with an emphasis in Ceramics.
“I was ecstatic to learn that I was selected to receive the Arizona Artist Guild Erin O’Dell Scholarship,” he said. “I feel honored to be featured in the New Art Arizona Exhibition, which exhibits such a high level of fellow artists from universities throughout Arizona.”
Duarte’s history with ceramics extends back to his high school days and it’s one he hopes to continue in his professional future.
“My first experience in a ceramics class was during my sophomore year of high school,” he said. “Following this experience, I have continued to take ceramics courses at AWC and have set up an at-home studio. I enjoy the process of converting organic materials into functional and decorative forms of ceramic art. My end goal would be to become a Ceramics Professor to keep sharing the life and joy of clay.”
AWC Professor of Fine Arts Rebecca Shelby recalled having worked with Trigueros and Duarte for the past two years and encouraging them to find their voice and interests.
“These two students could not be more different in their approach to making their art,” she commented. “Belsy is intuitive and inspired by very ancient art and traditional Mexican art. She prefers to hand build in clay and enhance her forms with different drawing techniques on the surfaces of her pieces. Belsy rarely uses glaze on her forms, relying on underglazes and an occasional spot of glaze to highlight a specific area.
“Cesar is inspired by traditional Asian forms, such as gourd bottles and moon jars. Cesar is dedicated to wheel-thrown forms and perfecting a few select forms. His surfaces rely primarily on the glazes and how they interact with each other in the firing process. Recently his work has really grown in scale, so much so that his earlier works can fit inside of his new works. I’m very proud of both of them for their hard work and getting these scholarships from the Arizona Artists Guild.”
