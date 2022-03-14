The comforts of home and the quality of education afforded by a public research university are available to Arizona State University online students anywhere, but ASU Local is a hybrid university experience that combines those benefits of online schooling with individualized coaching and support in person.
First launched in Los Angeles and then Washington, D.C., Yuma is now home to ASU Local’s third and newest location. As a partnership between ASU and Arizona Western College, Martha Juarez, head of ASU Local, explained that it’s the first partnership of its kind between ASU Local and a community college.
“ASU Local … brings the best of Arizona State University, the most innovative public research university in the U.S. to the students rooted in their communities,” she said. “We combine in-person programming and personalized support with online coursework to empower student success. At our core is the nurturing, belonging, curiosity and resilience through the connection and support that we provide.”
Juarez shared this Wednesday morning at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at AWC’s Yuma Campus. Standing beside room SC 117 at the Student Success Center – the official site for ASU Local – Juarez was one of several leaders addressing a sizable gathering of local dignitaries in government and education, associates of ASU and AWC and the press.
Sharing the crowd’s excitement, AWC President Daniel Corr stated the ceremony was a big day for Yuma County.
“We wanted very much to be part of the ASU Local experience,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that our students had that opportunity here in Yuma to earn literally hundreds of different degrees from a world-class institution.”
Referring to over 130 degrees offered by ASU online, students in the program will have access to plenty of the same degrees offered in-person with instruction from ASU faculty.
“It really is about making sure that our students, our residents don’t have to make a choice,” Corr said. “We want options right here in Yuma. We don’t want our students to have to choose between an ASU degree and staying in Yuma, and ASU also makes sure they don’t have to make the decision to study online or with personal face-to-face support.
“ASU Local on AWC’s campus in Yuma allows students to earn the world-class ASU degree while being right here in Yuma [and it] allows them to study from a distance while having hands-on intentional intensive support right here in Yuma.”
Maria Anguiano, executive vice president of ASU Learning Enterprise and one of the lead co-founders for ASU Local, expressed that ASU Local was created with first-generation college students like herself in mind. She shared a little bit of her own story: Anguiano was raised by a single mother from Jalisco, Guadalajara who only studied until sixth grade because education wasn’t free for her after that point. Because of this, her mother championed the importance of education and Anguiano ultimately graduated from college – but she noted the world of postsecondary education can be quite confusing for first-generation college students.
“Back to my mom, she’s like, ‘Don’t complain about things. If you want to see a different world, create it,’” Anguiano said. “And that’s why we created ASU Local: to say you shouldn’t have to choose between being with your family and your community and having to go to a top-tier research university.
“... ASU Local was born to say not only can you achieve a world-class university degree in your local community, it should also be a place where you belong, it should also be a place where you can find your path, it should also be a place where you have a supportive community around you. That’s what we really hope to achieve with ASU Local with our community here and with our partners here.”
And that’s what the inaugural cohort of ASU Local students in Yuma have expressed they found since they started in January. As one of the first ten students to join ASU Local, Karla Vera shared that the decision to join is in her shortlist of best decisions she’s ever made.
Vera is working toward a Bachelor’s in Business Law from the W.P. Carey School of Business. Others in her cohort are studying biomedical sciences, psychology and criminology. Like many of them, she wants to stay because of family.
“Staying home has always been a top priority for me,” she said. “My family is my strongest support system and being the oldest out of three sisters is one of the biggest blessings life has given me. And just thinking of – just the thought of not being able to go to my sisters’ recognitions, dance recitals … It was just not an option for me and ASU Local has allowed me to stay close to my family and my roots.
“I thought that after AWC I would never step foot into another place that would treat me with respect and encouragement and fortunately, I was wrong because ASU Local has offered me a new home and a new family where I can once a week share my dreams and goals for the future without being judged or misunderstood.”
The weekly opportunity to share her dreams refers to the personal coaching integral to the program. Liz Vasquez, assistant site director, is currently the one-woman show coaching students, connecting them to resources and bringing programming like workshops on career services and mental health to students.
Vasquez shared in an interview with the Sun that ASU Local students have access to the same resources as on-campus students. From access to the ASU library and 24/7 online mental and behavioral health counseling to academic advisors and opportunities for studying abroad, ASU Local Yuma students have a lot to look forward to. Most notably, they can also look forward to a guaranteed $5,000 – $6,000 ASU Local scholarship. Combined with possible Pell grant funds, she noted that most students aren’t paying much – if anything – to study locally.
“It’s truly a privilege to lead our third ASU Local site,” she said.
Greg LaVann, senior vice president of Greater Yuma Economic Development, noted in his speech why ASU Local is significant in the big picture. He stated that Yuma is Arizona’s third-largest metropolitan area and economy. Built upon the pillars of food technology through agriculture, a vibrant aviation and defense sector, a burgeoning healthcare sector, a growing manufacturing industry and an international tourism industry, LaVann sees so much potential in Yuma. But he shared that when asked about the workforce and educational attainment by Fortune 500 companies, he has to be honest that Yuma isn’t there yet.
“I love this community, but we’re not there yet,” he said. “I can’t tell Lucid or Nikola or La-Z-Boy or Lockheed or Boeing that Yuma’s their place yet because we’re not at that stage. But with investments like this, that will change and that will be a new day for us going forward.”
To learn more about ASU Local in Yuma, visit https://asulocal.asu.edu/yuma/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.