A former Arizona Western College employee is spearheading an effort to recall members of the community college’s district governing board on allegations of fiscal irresponsibility, negligence in scrutinizing the administration’s plans and decision-making and an “apathetic approach” toward accountability for those actions.
Robert Walker, who served as the college’s vice president of technology before he was allegedly “pushed out” by administration in April, submitted recall petitions for district governing board president Dennis Booth (District 3) and board members Olivia Zepeda (District 4) and Maria Chavoya (District 5). To be approved, each petition requires more than 3,000 signatures of voters registered within the respective district boundaries, which Walker began gathering May 26.
Detailed in a two-part YouTube video series titled “AWC in Crisis,” Walker alleges the board’s disengagement from the college community is responsible for “a steady decline in morale” among faculty and staff. In an interview with the Yuma Sun, Walker said more than 100 current employees have come forward since the series’ launch to share their own accounts of “living under intimidation and fear” in a work environment Walker describes as oppressive and hostile.
Walker said his intention in submitting the recall petitions is not to harm the college, but to restore health to its work environment and create a system that will keep administrative power “in check.”
“All of the authority and responsibility lies with the president of the college,” said Walker. “The president reminds folks that the board has given him the power and authority to do what he thinks is best, and that’s how decisions continue to be made. If the board places all authority and responsibility in the hands of one person, unless you have a perfect person, it creates a situation where things can too easily go unchecked. I would like to see the organization be restructured so that there are proper checks and balances.”
AWC President Daniel Corr stated that while some decisions are left to his discretion alone by virtue of his title, he is in “regular communication” with governing board members. Corr further noted that members of the college’s executive team and the governing board were mutually engaged in a 60-day workshop to review the budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year.
“(The board members) are my five bosses, essentially; they are very engaged and hold all of us accountable, as they should,” he said. “(Walker) does not depict a number of situations as they occurred and, frankly, he had very little direct involvement in virtually any of them; he’s going on secondhand accounts that are misstatements and inaccuracies.”
According to Corr, the allegations made in “AWC in Crisis” are simply not true; rather, they serve as a distraction from the bigger picture of the college’s success.
“A great deal of it is factually inaccurate,” he said. “We’re a large, complex organization and we take great pride in equipping our faculty, staff and administration with the tools they need to be successful. I don’t give (the allegations) much weight at all. Here are the verifiable facts: last year in the middle of a pandemic, AWC awarded more degrees than it ever has in its history. Last year, we transferred more students to one of the three state universities than we ever have in the history of our institution. Our metrics, our performance, our commitment to this community has never been higher. Those are the facts; not a disgruntled former employee putting something in a video.”
But Walker said he isn’t disgruntled; as a person of faith, he said he feels compelled to “do the right thing,” which is to advocate for his former colleagues who, he’s told, are too afraid to speak for themselves.
“It’s very important to me to ensure my former team is treated correctly,” Walker said. “In the past few years we had great morale, people were being trained and learning and growing, advancing their careers and enjoying coming to work. I want that to continue for them. I want that for all of the campus faculty and staff, but right now it’s a very oppressive environment.”
Walker said he began raising questions and concerns to the governing board last August and was repeatedly silenced, either directly by the board or via email.
“Those of us who have had the guts to question why decisions are being made have inevitably found ourselves on the outside of the organization,” Walker said. “Those types of conversations are not welcome and were often met with subtle or not so subtle messages to ‘cool it.’”
From Walker’s perspective, the college’s governing board meetings are “staged and scripted operations” with little room for challenges. Administration has discouraged AWC employees from speaking to board members directly, Walker said, and those who veer off script during a meeting “are subject to discipline or threatened with loss of employment.”
According to Corr, this is “absolutely not true,” as the board hears reports from various stakeholders across the organization, including faculty, staff and students, on a monthly basis.
“The facts from years of agendas speak to the fallacy of that statement,” Corr said.
Regarding allegations that the college mismanages its financial resources, Corr said a recent bond audit conducted by S&P Global Ratings – formerly known as Standard and Poor’s – awarded the college an “A-plus” rating.
“The public can ask: Do you trust a disgruntled former employee or Standard and Poor’s that did a thorough and forensic audit of the college’s finances?” Corr said.
In the coming weeks, Walker said he plans to release a third video in the series delineating the actions he believes need to be taken to improve the culture of the college. People who wish to assist in the petition drive can email AWCRecall@gmail.com.
The college noted in a May 26 statement that it cannot participate in recall-related activity, and that its board members “serve at the pleasure of the voters of Yuma and La Paz counties, driven by a shared mission of transforming lives through education and partnerships to create thriving communities.”
According to Corr, each of the governing board’s members reflect these characteristics, including Booth, Zepeda and Chavoya.
“They are three longstanding, passionate, committed advocates for the college, for their community and for higher education in Yuma,” he said. “They have served tirelessly without any compensation out of their dedication to public service.”