Former Yuma City Administrator Phillip Rodriguez was sentenced Wednesday in Yuma Justice Court to pay a $460 fine after pleading guilty to a hit-and-run collision he caused.
In announcing the sentence, Justice of the Peace Juan Guerrero addressed Rodriguez, saying: “You put yourself in this situation. I hope you have learned from this, sir.”
In November, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of failure to provide assistance in connection to a two-car collision that happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. on June 3 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 near mile marker 6-1/2.While the offense is also punishable by up to 30 days in jail or a term of probation, under the terms of his plea agreement, Rodriquez was only fined.
Richard Marzec, the driver of the other vehicle involved, was also present at the hearing and expressed his disappointment in the outcome, adding he doesn’t think the former city administrator got what he deserved.
“This was so much more than a traffic accident. This was an intentional crash on an interstate that then turned into (Rodriguez) pursuing me onto the Days Inn property, then blocking my path of travel on a city street,” Marzec said afterward. “My number one goal was for Rodriguez to be held accountable for all of his false allegations, his lies that were made against me on the day of June 3 and afterwards.”
According to court records, Rodriguez was driving a gray 2020 Toyota SUV when he collided with Marzec’s Winnebago and did not remain at the scene.
Instead of stopping, Rodriguez allegedly went to the Yuma Police Department about half an hour later and had dispatchers report to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) that a city employee had been involved in a hit-and-run accident and that the other driver fled the scene.
Later that same day, following an investigation, he was cited and released by a DPS trooper on two misdemeanor offenses, which were failure to notify in an accident and false reporting to law enforcement.
He was also cited for making an unsafe lane change, which is a civil traffic offense.
Those charges, however, were dismissed under the terms of Rodriguez’s plea agreement.
Marzec reported having four encounters with Rodriguez on the day of the crash, the first being when the city administrator allegedly pulled up alongside him while on Interstate 8 and made hand gestures toward him.
The second time was when Rodriguez allegedly swerved over into his lane and struck his Winnebago, causing over $2,000 worth of damage.
The third time happened in the parking lot of a motel where Marzec was waiting for a DPS trooper. Marzec stated that Rodriguez pulled in front of him and was yelling at him. He also appeared to be using a cellphone to record a video.
The final encounter happened about four hours later at the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), where troopers told Marzec to wait while they conducted their investigation.
Marzec, who had provided DPS troopers with video footage of the incident from the dash cam of his Winnebago, added that for some reason Rodriguez and his attorney showed up as well, even though they had been instructed to wait at another location nearby.
“I was told on scene that had I not had video evidence, with the allegations Rodriguez was making against me, that I would have been arrested,” Marzec said.
After sentencing, a prosecutor from the Yuma County Attorney’s Office asked Judge Guerrero to retain jurisdiction in the matter of restitution for 90 days, saying Marzec had filed a written claim seeking more than $7,000 in compensation.
Attorney Andrew Breavington of the Phoenix-based Law Firm of Mitchell, Stein, Carey and Chapman, who represents Rodriguez, said that they were only made aware of the claim on Monday and were not prepared to substantiate the entire amount.
He did state that his client, however, was willing to offer Marzec $3,000 to settle the matter, which he declined.
Judge Guerrero then scheduled a status hearing for 4 p.m. on April 29, adding that if the parties reach an agreement on the final amount of restitution before that date, he would vacate the hearing.