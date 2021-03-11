Dorothy Gail Beeler, 82, was one of the first councilors to serve after the 1970 special election that amended the City Charter to increase the number of council members from five to seven.
She was then reelected the following year and served on the council through a full four-year term, including a year as deputy mayor, until she retired from the council in 1975. She also served on the Executive Committee of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.
“Council Member Beeler was an active member of the community through her time on City Council and the many other ways she served the Yuma community,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said. “We appreciate her contributions she generously provided to the city as well as the greater Yuma community to make Yuma a better place.”
A real estate agent by trade, Beeler was public relations chairman of the Arizona Association of Realtors and the Yuma Board of Realtors, according to her obituary. She was on the Board of Directors of the Yuma County Housing Development Corporation and the Yuma Guidance Clinic and held committee positions on the Yuma County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Planning Committee, the Yuma County Hospital Rate Review Committee and the County Air Pollution Committee.
“Her community club activities included president of the Yuma Pilot Club and delegate to the Pilot International Convention, officer in the Sunrise Optimist Club, and 4-H Club Leader,” reads her obituary.
Additionally, she was an elder in the First United Presbyterian Church, where she and her husband Paul were married in 1958.
Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Sunset Vista Cemetery, 11357 E. 40th St.